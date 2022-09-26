ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is usually a well-oiled machine. More than that, head coach Andy Reid , offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are usually perfectly in-synch. That wasn’t the case in the team’s shocking Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy and Mahomes got after each other heading into halftime, and it turns out they lost the game because Mahomes was right.

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy had it out at halftime

At the end of the first half of the Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Colts, Patrick Mahomes’ team was up 14-10 near the end of the second quarter.

The Colts’ end-of-half drive stalled with 0:44 left in the quarter, and the Chiefs got it back at their own 46-yard line with 0:34 to play. A holding penalty pushed KC back to their own 36, and after an incomplete pass on 1st-down, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy opted to hand the ball off up the middle and let the last 0:20 run off the clock.

While the Chiefs coaching staff was happy to trot into the locker room with a four-point lead on the road, the QB wasn’t as content.

Cameras caught Mahomes and Bieniemy jawing at each other on the sidelines until Reid had to step in.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters, “At the end of the day, I wanted to go, try to score. That’s just who I am.” He admitted it was “probably the smart decision,” but he still wanted to go and try to get points.

“I don’t know if that’s an ‘altercation,'” Mahomes concluded. “But that was the end of the conversation.”

Bieniemy may have thought it was the smart decision at the time, but with hindsight being 20/20, it turns out Mahomes was absolutely right, and the Chiefs lost because they didn’t listen to him.

The Chiefs QB was right in hindsight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bTow_0iBFAdZQ00
Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieneimy | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes wanted to try for a field goal at the end of the first half, and Eric Bieniemy overruled him. That’s a tough pill to swallow after the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Colts.

It was a tough loss for the Chiefs, who came in 2-0 against a disappointing 0-1-1 Colts squad .

After Matt Ryan and the Colts scored on their opening drive for the first time this season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chipped away and ended up with a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

However, the Chiefs couldn’t score for the last 22-plus minutes of the game, while the Colts added 10 points to win the game 20-17.

While the final score indicates that Mahomes — arguably the best QB in the NFL — was correct in pushing for coaches to allow him to go for points before the half. However, that wasn’t the only missed opportunity for points by the Chiefs.

Kicker Matt Ammendola, who the Chiefs signed after Harrison Butker went down with an ankle injury in Week 1, missed a field goal and an extra point in the game. These four points would have also won the game for Kansas City.

The Chiefs released Ammendola on Monday afternoon, per Field Yates on Twitter .

Now the Chiefs look to rebound in Week 4 as Mahomes and Bieniemy take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football .

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Sean Payton Reveals Saints Were Minutes Away From Drafting Patrick Mahomes to Replace Drew Brees

The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Indianapolis Colts
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane

Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

209K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy