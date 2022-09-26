Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is usually a well-oiled machine. More than that, head coach Andy Reid , offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are usually perfectly in-synch. That wasn’t the case in the team’s shocking Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy and Mahomes got after each other heading into halftime, and it turns out they lost the game because Mahomes was right.

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy had it out at halftime

At the end of the first half of the Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Colts, Patrick Mahomes’ team was up 14-10 near the end of the second quarter.

The Colts’ end-of-half drive stalled with 0:44 left in the quarter, and the Chiefs got it back at their own 46-yard line with 0:34 to play. A holding penalty pushed KC back to their own 36, and after an incomplete pass on 1st-down, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy opted to hand the ball off up the middle and let the last 0:20 run off the clock.

While the Chiefs coaching staff was happy to trot into the locker room with a four-point lead on the road, the QB wasn’t as content.

Cameras caught Mahomes and Bieniemy jawing at each other on the sidelines until Reid had to step in.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters, “At the end of the day, I wanted to go, try to score. That’s just who I am.” He admitted it was “probably the smart decision,” but he still wanted to go and try to get points.

“I don’t know if that’s an ‘altercation,'” Mahomes concluded. “But that was the end of the conversation.”

Bieniemy may have thought it was the smart decision at the time, but with hindsight being 20/20, it turns out Mahomes was absolutely right, and the Chiefs lost because they didn’t listen to him.

The Chiefs QB was right in hindsight

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieneimy | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes wanted to try for a field goal at the end of the first half, and Eric Bieniemy overruled him. That’s a tough pill to swallow after the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Colts.

It was a tough loss for the Chiefs, who came in 2-0 against a disappointing 0-1-1 Colts squad .

After Matt Ryan and the Colts scored on their opening drive for the first time this season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chipped away and ended up with a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

However, the Chiefs couldn’t score for the last 22-plus minutes of the game, while the Colts added 10 points to win the game 20-17.

While the final score indicates that Mahomes — arguably the best QB in the NFL — was correct in pushing for coaches to allow him to go for points before the half. However, that wasn’t the only missed opportunity for points by the Chiefs.

Kicker Matt Ammendola, who the Chiefs signed after Harrison Butker went down with an ankle injury in Week 1, missed a field goal and an extra point in the game. These four points would have also won the game for Kansas City.

The Chiefs released Ammendola on Monday afternoon, per Field Yates on Twitter .

Now the Chiefs look to rebound in Week 4 as Mahomes and Bieniemy take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football .

