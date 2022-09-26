Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned.

According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead.

The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, was seen as a gracious gesture to the newlyweds, as its located in what is referred to as the Queen’s backyard.

However, the book alleged the gesture was not received well by the newlyweds, among other controversies between the couple and the late Queen of England.

Windsor Castle mega

“When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park as their new home,” Nicholls wrote.

Recalling a statement from the late Lady Elizabeth Anton , Nicholls’ wrote of Lady Anton stating, “This was not the suite of apartments at Windsor Castle they had hoped for. It was a generous gesture nonetheless.”

“The cottage was a big deal,” Lady Anton stated, “The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage.”

Lady Anton’s statements continue, “It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her.” Lady Anton added, “I hope they'll respect it.”

However, the move to the new residence did not last long.

mega

“In April 2019, the couple finally moved in. Then, the following month, Buckingham Palace announced a still more significant departure: Harry and Meghan were moving their Royal Household – effectively their office – from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace,” stated Nicholls.

This move was ‘deeply disappointing’ to the Queen, as it effectively marked the end of Prince Harry and William’s ‘double act,’ Nichols alleged.

The New Royals also includes tales of the Queen reprimanding Meghan during the Royal wedding process, as well as Queen Elizabeth II’s disproval of Meghan’s decision to wear white on her wedding day, as she was a divorcee.

Markle is stated as having a tense exchange of words with kitchen staff during a food-tasting meeting prior to her big day.

mega

Upon tasting a dish, Meghan allegedly scolded a worker for being able to taste the egg, which went against the menu request for the dish to be ‘vegan’ and ‘macrobiotic’.

“She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic when suddenly the Queen walked in and said. 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that,” wrote Nicholls on the exchange.

The tit-for-tat told in the book’s pages said that an attempt to form a relationship with Meghan from the Queen was made, even in light of Meghan’s choice to not wear off-white as the Duchess of Cornwall previously did, as well as Meghan’s choice of words over her wedding food.

“Keen to support anyone marrying into her family, however, the Queen did her best to get to know the new Duchess,” said Nicholls.