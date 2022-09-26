Read full article on original website
Related
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
WBBJ
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
WBBJ
Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
thunderboltradio.com
Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper
One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
Kait 8
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man named Trouble charged, four wanted after Dyersburg shooting
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder, and four people are wanted after a shooting in Dyersburg left two teens injured Friday night. Trouble Thomas, 20, was arrested Sunday morning around 3 a.m. when an officer saw him in front of a home on Harris Street. Dyersburg Police […]
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/26/22 – 09/27/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
Comments / 0