Dyersburg, TN

WREG

Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
DYERSBURG, TN
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Dyersburg, TN
Crime & Safety
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper

One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
MAYFIELD, KY
Kait 8

School employee on leave following rape allegations

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
WILSON, AR
Kait 8

Police offering reward in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
JONESBORO, AR
Person
Camron
WREG

Man named Trouble charged, four wanted after Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder, and four people are wanted after a shooting in Dyersburg left two teens injured Friday night. Trouble Thomas, 20, was arrested Sunday morning around 3 a.m. when an officer saw him in front of a home on Harris Street. Dyersburg Police […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City

A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
SIKESTON, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges

An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
westkentuckystar.com

Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital

A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

