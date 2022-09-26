Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
MLB・
msn.com
Sara Walsh After Her Husband Returns Judge’s Home Run Ball: ‘Divorce’
Aaron Judge finally hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, ending a week’s worth of fruitless at-bats and tying Roger Maris for the most homers in one season in American League history. Many were interested to see which fan would end up snagging the valuable souvenir, but in the end, the ball fell short of the left field stands at Rogers Centre and landed in the Blue Jays bullpen.
NFL・
Comments / 0