WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: More Bloomsburg Fair calls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Bloomsburg Fair week continues, our lines fill up with calls about what's happening at the fairgrounds. There was some discourse over arguably the most notable Bloomsburg Fair guest. Watch a collection of stories Mike Stevens did at the Bloomsburg Fair in the 1980s.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair on a budget

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Conyngham Painted Fence Controversy

Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Dress for Success Fundraiser with diamond as prize. A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz. Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need …. Use This Day of Caring Package. Governor Wolf in...
CONYNGHAM, PA
pahomepage.com

22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg

22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg. 22 students involved in fight at John Harris High …. Damaged building, PSP unit after incident in Luzerne …. Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Help in Puerto Rico After Fiona. Dress for Success...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton

Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
HAZLETON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

LIST: Fall activities in northeastern and central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With dropping temperatures and leaves changing, the fall equinox on September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall. Eyewitness News has compiled an ongoing list of some of the best fall activities you could check out. Here’s our list for some apple picking, pumpkin patches, and other […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WITF

Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison

Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
MUNCY, PA

