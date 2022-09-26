Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: More Bloomsburg Fair calls
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Bloomsburg Fair week continues, our lines fill up with calls about what's happening at the fairgrounds. There was some discourse over arguably the most notable Bloomsburg Fair guest. Watch a collection of stories Mike Stevens did at the Bloomsburg Fair in the 1980s.
Bloomsburg Fair on a budget
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
pahomepage.com
Conyngham Painted Fence Controversy
Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Dress for Success Fundraiser with diamond as prize. A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz. Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need …. Use This Day of Caring Package. Governor Wolf in...
pahomepage.com
22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg
22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg. 22 students involved in fight at John Harris High …. Damaged building, PSP unit after incident in Luzerne …. Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Help in Puerto Rico After Fiona. Dress for Success...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pahomepage.com
Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton
Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton. Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs. PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart …. The difference between Hay and Straw with Caitlyn …
WNEP-TV 16
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST: Fall activities in northeastern and central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With dropping temperatures and leaves changing, the fall equinox on September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall. Eyewitness News has compiled an ongoing list of some of the best fall activities you could check out. Here’s our list for some apple picking, pumpkin patches, and other […]
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison
Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
Pa. woman killed in her apartment with 2-year-old present is identified
WILLIAMSPORT – A woman was shot to death in Williamsport on Wednesday morning has been identified as Heather K. Cohick, 41. She was in her apartment in the 800 block of West Fourth Street with her 2-year-old child when shot, Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. City...
Comments / 0