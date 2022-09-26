East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Related
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following crash on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck their car door Thursday afternoon. Chicopee Police were called to the scene on Chicopee Street around 2 p.m. We’re told a man was getting an item out of his back seat when a passing vehicle...
westernmassnews.com
Driver issued infraction for causing tractor trailer to crash in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning. State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of traffic on both sides of I-91 in East Windsor
Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us. Former New England resident shares hurricane Ian experiences. Updated: 17 hours ago. Former New England resident shares...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
EXCLUSIVE: Glastonbury mom mourns loss of son who died in accident Sunday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury mom is morning the loss of her 18-year-old son Gordon "Mac" Southby who died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with an SUV. Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury near...
westernmassnews.com
Hurricane Ian causing flight cancelations and delays at Bradley Airport
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
westernmassnews.com
Former New England resident shares Hurricane Ian experiences
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Man from New England, who now lives in the sunshine state shared with Western Mass News how recent days have been in wake of hurricane Ian. Cameron Coelho is originally from Litchfield, Connecticut and now lives in Clermont, Florida, west of Orlando. He said while they luckily didn’t experience the brunt of the storm, it was still bad.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
westernmassnews.com
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash
Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: updated COVID-19 booster shots
There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 3 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in western...
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908
The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after crashing into Springfield utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a utility pole. The accident was on Roosevelt Avenue around 2 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When Western Mass News...
Comments / 2