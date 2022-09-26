Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies victim killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Travelers Rest
A man was killed Wednesday night in a crash on a busy Upstate highway, according to Jennifer Cason with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest, Cason said. According to Cason, a...
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Greenville County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville County Wednesday evening. The two vehicle collision happened on North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.
Greenville County Coroner's Office responding to crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's responded Wednesday night to a crash, officials said. An official with the coroner's office said one person was killed in the crash on North Poinsett Highway near Tubbs Mountain Road, in Travelers Rest. The Travelers Rest Police Department said the road...
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
1 dead in Travelers Rest crash
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, one person died in a fatal car and motorcycle accident.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
Grand Bohemian evacuated due to 'fire emergency'; no fire found, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update:. Greenville police say fire officials responded to a fire call but there wasn't a fire. Witnesses say the people who evacuated went back inside. The Grand Bohemian hotel in Downtown Greenville has been evacuated. Witnesses tell WYFF News 4 that fire trucks are outside the...
4 hospitalized in crash that closed I-85 in South Carolina
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
Evidence from crash, defendant's car shown in trial for man accused of killing Greenville County deputy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A jury has heard from 18 witnesses over the course of three daysin the trial for the man accused of killing an Upstate deputy. The third day of the trial for Ray Kelly wrapped up Wednesday. After more than two days of testimony, the Solicitor's Office...
Man dead after shooting involving Greenville County, South Carolina 4 deputies, sheriff says
TAYLORS, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting involving four Greenville County deputies Wednesday morning, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Terrance Maurice Sligh, 34, of Taylors. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Lewis said a woman...
Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
Quick-draw competition turns deadly in Spartanburg County, deputies say
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a quick-draw competition between friends turned deadly. Deputies were called to render aid to a shooting victim at a home on Red Haven Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. According to the sheriff’s office, James...
Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in murder trail of man charged with killing Greenville County deputy
UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy returned its verdict Thursday evening. The jury found Ray Kelly guilty of murder in the 2020 death of Sgt. Conley Jumper. PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW. A jury heard from 18 witnesses over the...
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
Deputy Officer involved shooting in the Upstate
Officials have confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming that at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
