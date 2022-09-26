ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

WYFF4.com

Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travelers Rest, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
nowhabersham.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
CLAYTON, GA
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night in an Upstate shooting. According to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on Market Street. The two people who were injured were taken to...
GREENWOOD, SC

