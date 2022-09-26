ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

RIPTA to address service reductions caused by staff shortages

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is expected to address a reduction in service tied to staff shortages on Friday morning. On Thursday the authority announced it will reduce service frequencies to some routes starting on Oct. 22 due to an “unprecedented labor shortage." RIPTA says...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Block Island Times

Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s

Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
FORT MYERS, FL
Turnto10.com

RIPTA announces service cuts, but makes no one available to answer NBC 10's questions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Thursday that it will implement a temporary reduction in service statewide due to an “unprecedented labor shortage.”. Some routes will see a reduction in service frequencies starting Oct. 22. The authority said that while it routinely makes...
TRAFFIC
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee signs legislation that provides emergency care for police dogs

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed legislation on Thursday that will provide quick emergency care for police dogs. More than 40 police dogs from departments across New England were in East Greenwich for the bill signing ceremony. The ceremony happened during a K-9 conference program. The law will allow...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension

Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

