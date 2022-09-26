Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
'We've been hit with a tidal wave of overdoses,': Health leader calls for change
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A local health leader says things need to change about how opioid overdoses are handled. John Tassoni is the new president of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island. "My priority is to be a big mouth, someone people need to...
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
Turnto10.com
Hopkinton family publishes children's book to help families navigate Alzheimer's
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A father and daughter in Hopkinton are putting pen to paper for a purpose. Kevin Cronan recently published a children’s book called, “Aunt Rita: An Alzheimer’s Story for Young Children.” He worked alongside his daughter, Casey, who illustrated the book. The...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA to address service reductions caused by staff shortages
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is expected to address a reduction in service tied to staff shortages on Friday morning. On Thursday the authority announced it will reduce service frequencies to some routes starting on Oct. 22 due to an “unprecedented labor shortage." RIPTA says...
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
Turnto10.com
'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian
(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA announces service cuts, but makes no one available to answer NBC 10's questions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Thursday that it will implement a temporary reduction in service statewide due to an “unprecedented labor shortage.”. Some routes will see a reduction in service frequencies starting Oct. 22. The authority said that while it routinely makes...
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Charged With 16 Counts of Possession of a Protected Reptile Without a Permit
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement has charged a man for illegally possessing — and attempting to sell — protected turtles. DEM announced the following. "This week, Rhode Island Environmental Police Officers from DEM's Division of Law Enforcement found 16 Eastern Musk...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Money-saving bus depots raise concerns with Warwick parents
A battle over buses is brewing in Warwick after the school district shifted to bus depots this year, a money saving move for the district that’s aggravating some parents. There are about five depots located across the district. For some students, it’s a quick walk, but for others that’s...
Turnto10.com
McKee signs legislation that provides emergency care for police dogs
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed legislation on Thursday that will provide quick emergency care for police dogs. More than 40 police dogs from departments across New England were in East Greenwich for the bill signing ceremony. The ceremony happened during a K-9 conference program. The law will allow...
DCYF: Providence child died due to maltreatment
The DCYF said it's had contact with the child's family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.
Turnto10.com
URI kicks off 'Yes on 1' campaign to secure bond funds for Narragansett Bay Campus
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The University of Rhode Island is asking voters to approve major spending on Election Day in November. It's the second time in four years a URI bond question will be on the ballot. The university is seeking $100 million for its Narragansett Bay Campus. Voters...
GoLocalProv
Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension
Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
