New Orleans, LA

Stunning forecast for the weekend!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s or 50s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your weekend.
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
Feeling like fall this morning!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Yesterday, a cold front pushed southeast to finally bring fall! All of southeast Louisiana is feeling the difference this morning stepping outside. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, and humidity values stay low. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s...
Cold front on the way Monday!

Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees

HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown

It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

