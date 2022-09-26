Read full article on original website
Related
wgno.com
Stunning forecast for the weekend!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s or 50s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your weekend.
Ian now forecast to become a hurricane before South Carolina landfall
Florida. Ian is now a tropical storm with 70 mile per hour winds as it moves towards the Atlantic. The system will loop northwest, making another landfall near Charleston, South Carolina before progressing through the state.
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
Lakeshore Drive suffers flooding due to high winds
While the western coast of Florida is set to catch the full brunt of Hurricane Ian’s monster impact Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans wasn’t left fully unscathed from Mother Nature that morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgno.com
Feeling like fall this morning!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Yesterday, a cold front pushed southeast to finally bring fall! All of southeast Louisiana is feeling the difference this morning stepping outside. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, and humidity values stay low. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s...
wgno.com
Cold front on the way Monday!
Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hundreds of hospitals on Atlantic and Gulf Coasts at risk of flooding as Ian hits Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hundreds of hospitals along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts are at risk of flooding from hurricanes a new study finds, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The study, published Thursday, found that even lower category storms carry a serious...
WDSU
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
theadvocate.com
Why are Tampa's Hurricane Ian flood risks similar to New Orleans' own hurricane woes? Geography.
A powerful hurricane pushes toward a vulnerable metropolitan area that sits next to an estuary capable of funneling devastating storm surge onto shore. Epic traffic backs up on highways as residents escape its potential wrath. Sound familiar?. That’s not a rehash of Hurricane Katrina, but it certainly could be. It...
WDSU
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verylocal.com
Fried & True Tips For Doing New Orleans Fried Chicken Fest Right
The New Orleans Fried Chicken Fest is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?. Everything You Need...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
bizneworleans.com
Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations
NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
L'Observateur
Northbound (West) and Southbound (East) Luling (Hale Boggs) Bridge, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Start Cross Street: From ground level to the main span of the Luling Bridge. Recurrence: Right lane of the Hale Boggs Bridge will be closed for Bridge Inspection on Monday, Oct 3rd and Tuesday, Oct 4th, from 9 AM – 3 PM each day. Expect minor delays. Safety Reminder.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian efforts
In an effort to support our neighbors in Florida as they rebuild following Hurricane Ian, Lafourche Parish Government and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will collect supplies (no monetary donations at this time) that will be hand delivered to those in need. We will collect supplies at the following...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
Comments / 0