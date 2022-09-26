Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
3-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark announces college commitment
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School senior wrestler Greyson Clark announced today on the WIWrestling podcast that he has committed to Purdue University to continue his education and wrestling career after high school. Listen to his announcement HERE. Clark also took to Twitter to thank those who have helped him...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
WLFI.com
Harrison, Lafayette Jeff advance to Sectional Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeats McCutcheon 6-0 and Lafayette Jeff defeats West Lafayette 3-2 in the boys tennis Sectional Semifinals. Raiders Head Coach Chas Bradley was used to heading down the street to West Lafayette for sectional play, but this year her and her team get to stay at home.
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
WLFI.com
School back in session after gym fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Classes are back in session at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette after a Sunday evening fire in the school's gym cancelled classes Monday. The fire started in the gym's mechanical room. It stayed contained there because of the room's cement walls. That room also...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sets Week 5 status for Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell
Purdue could be at a crossroads in Week 5 if quarterback Aidan O’Connell is unable to play. On Thursday, Boilermakers’ coach Jeff Brohm gave an inside look as to what would be the game plan moving forward. Brohm told reporters that O’Connell will be a game-time decision for...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Emergency Hazmat School Bus Exercise On Hoosierland TV
On September 1, 2022, Boone and Clinton County first responders held an emergency hazmat school bus exercise to rehearse response and expose students to possible emergency events and proceedures. Mike Hall and Ashley Johnson captured the practice session. Take a look…
WLFI.com
Logansport utility crew helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A group from Logansport is making the trip to Florida to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four linemen from Logansport Utilities will be helping restore power for residents and businesses in the state. The team is joining other linemen from across Indiana, including crews from Rensselaer and Lebanon.
wboi.org
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
WLFI.com
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 62,240-square-foot self-storage space in Lafayette
Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of Brady Lane Self Storage, a 62,240-square-foot self-storage facility in Lafayette, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a California-based limited liability company.
WLFI.com
IHSAA releases boys soccer sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released boys soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional. The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WLFI.com
Local firefighter helps with Hurricane Ian response
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter is in Florida preparing to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Lafayette Battalion Chief Toby Frost is one of about 90 members of Indiana Task Force One positioned on Florida's panhandle. Frost is a hazmat technician specialist for the group. The task force is an elite team capable of deploying to natural disasters anywhere in the U.S.
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
