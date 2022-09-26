Read full article on original website
The FADER
Song You Need: jaboukie’s “BBC” is seriously fun
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As a comedian Jaboukie Young-White has made his name skewering brands online and starring as a de facto young person on TV series including Only Murders In The Building and The Daily Show. His brand is the arch, wise millenial so a pivot to the more earnest musical landscape comes as a surprise. The sleazy and provocative "BBC," however, isn't a mere grab for multi-hyphenate status as much as it is extension of his playful and boundary-pushing persona.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
The FADER
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard
David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands First-Ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart
After landing his highest-ever U.K. chart position at No. 2 for the new album Patient Number 9, it turns out Ozzy Osbourne has completely dominated stateside as well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 on seven total Billboard charts, including a first-ever on the Top Album Sales chart.
NFL・
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
hypebeast.com
Moneybagg Yo Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle on New Track “Blow”
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single, rapping about the expensive lifestyle he leads and his ability to “blow” through money, listing off his recent purchases, including a Ferrari. “Blow” debuted on Thursday, coinciding with the Memphis rapper’s 31st birthday. Following the song’s release, Moneybagg Yo spoke about...
Ringo Starr Once Explained How the ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Was the Result of The Beatles Shooting Down Other Ideas
Ringo Starr once explained the famous photo on the 'Abbey Road' cover was a result of The Beatles shooting down several more ambitious ideas.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Paramore are back after a five year hiatus and it seems they have spent a good chunk of that time online slowly driving themselves insane. “If you have an opinion, Maybe you should shove it” Hayley Williams sings as she quietly aims fire at the trolls and bad faith actors.
The FADER
Honey Dijon announces new album Black Girl Magic
Honey Dijon has announced details of a new album. Black Girl Magic is the DJ and producer's second album and will be released on November 18 via Classic Records. "Show Me Some Love," featuring vocals from Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, can be heard below. Black Girl Magic also features...
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
The FADER
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
The FADER
LCD Soundsystem return to the dancefloor with “New Body Rhumba”
LCD Soundsystem have dropped “New Body Rhumba” their first new material in half a decade. Check it out below. "New Body Rhumba" appears in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from director Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem and Baumbach have worked together in the past, with James Murphy providing the score to 2010's Greenberg.
The FADER
Björk shares Fossora‘s title track
We’re three days away from the highly anticipated arrival of Fossora, Björk’s 10th solo studio LP — or, if you include the self-titled project she put out at age 12 and 1990’s Gling-Gló (a jazz record she cut with tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar three years before releasing her official Debut), her 12th. Since the forthcoming August announcement, she’s unloaded one of its songs every week of September, each of them popping up in staggered sync with a new episode of her career-spanning podcast, Björk: Sonic Symbolism. And today, in the 11th hour of the album’s release cycle, she’s offered up its fourth and final pre-drop single, which also happens to be its title track.
The FADER
Elton John and Britney Spears share “Hold Me Closer” video
In August, Elton John enlisted Britney Spears for "Hold Me Closer," an updated electro-pop version of his beloved 1972 song "Tiny Dancer." The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the latest hit for Elton John after "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" in his reemergence as a muse for club-focused remixes. Today, the music video for "Hold Me Closer" arrives.
The FADER
Quavo and Takeoff keep things moving with “Nothing Changed”
Next month Quavo and Takeoff will share Only Built For Infinity Links, a collaborative album that pointedly doesn't include fellow Migos member Offset. It's unclear quite what is going on with the Atlanta trio but Quavo and Takeoff have been busy dropping new music together and today brings another taste of their project in the shape of "Nothing Changed." Make what you will of that title and take a listen below.
The FADER
M.I.A. shares new track “BEEP”
M.I.A. has been teasing her sixth studio album, MATA, for months now, most recently hinting at collaborations with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. Before the album drops, however, comes new song "Beep," a super-catchy two minute pop song that shows M.I.A.'s handle on big hooks shows no sign of waning. Check it out below.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
The FADER
The 15 projects you should stream right now
Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs reached a new high in his career with 2020's Alfredo, a collaborative album with The Alchemist that was nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Album (it was also one of our favorite albums that year). His follow-up full-length project is a solo album with beats from producers that include The Alchemist and Madlib (his collaborator on the albums Piñata and Bandana) and feature verses from Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Offset, and more.
