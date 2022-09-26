We’re three days away from the highly anticipated arrival of Fossora, Björk’s 10th solo studio LP — or, if you include the self-titled project she put out at age 12 and 1990’s Gling-Gló (a jazz record she cut with tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar three years before releasing her official Debut), her 12th. Since the forthcoming August announcement, she’s unloaded one of its songs every week of September, each of them popping up in staggered sync with a new episode of her career-spanning podcast, Björk: Sonic Symbolism. And today, in the 11th hour of the album’s release cycle, she’s offered up its fourth and final pre-drop single, which also happens to be its title track.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO