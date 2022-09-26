Read full article on original website
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
Scott F. Rogers, 58, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Scott F. Rogers, 58, passed away on September 28th, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT with his wife by his side. Scott was born in Massena on December 17, 1963 to Walter F. and Carol A. (McGowan) Rogers. Scott was a...
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and formerly of Sissonville and Norwood, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Mrs. Herne passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
James E. Wetterhahn, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Wetterhahn, 93, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for 6 months. Among his survivors is his wife Mary. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Arrangements are...
Highlights & scores: Thursday football & girls’ soccer
(WWNY) - High school football and girls’ high school soccer were on the slate Thursday. It was a rare Thursday night Section III football game from Carthage as the Comets hosted Auburn. The game was scoreless in the second when Mac Maher hits DeSean Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown...
3 faces drug charges in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday. Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies. Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of...
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
State Police: Lewis County resident allegedly violated court order of protection in Croghan
CROGHAN- A Lewis County resident is accused of violating an order of protection, authorities say. Laurie A. Fort, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after noontime Tuesday. Fort is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order).
Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam with Pastor Bud Leech and Selena’s uncle, Dale Robar presiding. Burial will be held in the Stark Cemetery at a later date. Selena passed away at her home on September 20, 2022 after a long battle with stage 4 liver disease. Selena is survived by her mother, Sandra Robar; her brother, Phillip E. Swinyer Jr.; a sister, Krystal Sharpe; a nephew, Kayden Sharpe and her grandmother, Dorothy Gardner. She was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, a resident of St. Highway 56, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Parrotte passed away early Thursday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available once finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Carolyn S. Parrotte.
Ogdensburg Police Lieutenant suspended
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A police lieutenant in the city of Ogdensburg has been suspended. This took place on Sunday, September 25 when City Manager Stephen Jellie suspended Lieutenant Corey Maxner without pay. According to Jellie, the decision to suspend Maxner was pending a disciplinary investigation and hearing in...
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
