WEAR
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
WEAR
Northwest Florida organizations prepare to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One Blood is calling on people in the panhandle to donate blood as they face impacts to their organization from the hurricane. Many One Blood facilities in Central and South Florida had to close their operations because of the storm. While it won't stop the efforts to...
WEAR
American Red Cross of Northwest Florida assists with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Staff and volunteers for the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida are assisting with recovery efforts for those effected by Hurricane Ian. Around 20 disaster cycle services volunteers and staff from the Northwest Florida chapter have been assigned to the recovery operation. Volunteers have packed up 16,000...
Drop off Hurricane relief supplies in Okaloosa Co., deputies accepting supplies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The OCSO will be sending 12 staff members to Charlotte County. Deputies will help with safety, traffic control and search and rescue. The emergency response team is also taking supplies to the areas affected […]
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
WEAR
Northwest Florida safety experts warn of rip currents caused by Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida isn’t immune to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. As the storm made landfall, Northwest Florida's shores saw increased winds and threats for rip currents. Unlike central and southern Florida, Northwest Florida didn’t see any rain Wednesday. But there has been strong wind all...
WJHG-TV
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS. Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.
WEAR
South Florida family shares experience of being stuck in Hurricane Ian's path
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As millions fled South Florida hoping to get out of the path of Hurricane Ian, there were some who just couldn't escape. A family with ties to Pensacola is trapped, riding out Hurricane Ian in their condo. WEAR News was able to facetime the family right as...
mypanhandle.com
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
WEAR
Emergency responders prepare to head to Central Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state Tuesday. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are flowing...
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
mypanhandle.com
Minimal impacts in the Panhandle from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that go on Thursday and Friday. The highest winds are...
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
WJHG-TV
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
