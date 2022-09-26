ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS. Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County home engulfed in flames

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Drought returns to portions of NW Florida

Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Minimal impacts in the Panhandle from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that go on Thursday and Friday. The highest winds are...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
BAY COUNTY, FL

