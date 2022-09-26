Read full article on original website
From the “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. City Hall will be installing gates around the building to improve security, and Denton Parks and Recreation has released its Fall/Winter 22-23 Play guide. The Fire Department’s Community Risk Assessment & Standards of Cover document is now online as well! Policy for medicinal marijuana use by citizens and city staff. The Parks Department will host a Día De Los Muertos celebration on October 15th. Upcoming street closure in Denton.
Public Hearing: Z22-0014; Stella Hills
PHONE: (214) 702-4010. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Public Hearing: DCA22-0004 Parking and Loading Code Amendments
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Section 7.9 – Parking and Loading; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
UNT professor discovers new bird species in Chile, along with international collaborators
Ricardo Rozzi, director of the University of North Texas Sub-Antarctic Biocultural Conservation Program in Chile, has made a substantial aviary discovery along with international collaborators. The interdisciplinary research team has identified a new terrestrial bird species, Subantarctic Rayadito (Aphrastura subantarctica), in the Diego Ramírez Archipelago — the southernmost location in...
Public Hearing: 2500 Panhandle Street (Z21-0019)
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from the Rayzor Ranch Overlay (RRO) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, thereby amending the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District Concept Plan and Zoning Map Exhibits, for approximately 3.819 acres of land described as Lots 1R and 1R2, Block C of Rayzor Ranch East generally located west of Bonnie Brae between Linden Drive and Panhandle Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
