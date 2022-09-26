The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from the Rayzor Ranch Overlay (RRO) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, thereby amending the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District Concept Plan and Zoning Map Exhibits, for approximately 3.819 acres of land described as Lots 1R and 1R2, Block C of Rayzor Ranch East generally located west of Bonnie Brae between Linden Drive and Panhandle Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.

DENTON, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO