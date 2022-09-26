ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maw's Cabbage Rolls

Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Homemade White Bread

This Homemade White Bread takes is a great home recipe for beginners and novice bakers. It has a light and fluffy texture and tastes so good!. I used to be so intimidated to make bread. Anything that had yeast in it seemed like a lot of work and had too many ways I could mess it up! So, with a lot of practice over the years, I've learned to streamline recipes and lay it out in a way that everyone, even the most inexperienced cooks, can easily learn how to make fresh bread. This Homemade White Bread is my go-to recipe for a delicious and easy bread. If you are scared of using yeast, don't be! I'll show you below exactly on how to make this Homemade White Bread recipe so you won't feel intimidated and you can have a nice fluffy loaf of bread whenever you want!
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
Best smoothie recipes for seniors

When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
Angel Pineapple Cake

When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.
French Onion Grilled Cheese

Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Actually Perfect Pie Crust

Most would agree that when it comes to baking the perfect pie, it’s the homemade pie crust recipe that either makes it—or breaks it. Failure can take many forms: It can be tough, greasy, cracked, sodden, shrunken, contain too much water, or too little butter. This recipe for buttery, never-crumbly crust proves it doesn’t have to be this way.
Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
Million Dollar Chicken

Million dollar chicken is a simple recipe that tastes AMAZING! Tender chicken breasts are topped with a mixture of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and green onions and baked to perfection! This is such an easy meal that everyone loves!. I personally think most anything can be improved with...
Black Pepper-Braised Pork Belly

Total time: 4 hours (includes 2 to 3 hours marinating) 5 tablespoons|40 grams minced shallots (about 1 medium shallot) Cut the pork belly into 1-inch by ½-inch strips. Add to a large bowl with half of the chilies, fish sauce, sugar, shallots, black pepper, and 4 tablespoons of the oil, then toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours, or overnight.
Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw

For the many decades she’s been in the limelight Dolly Parton has been full of glitz and glamor. But, she’s also a real whiz in the kitchen, too, launching a line of baking mixes based on her favorite recipes. Now, we’re all aboard the Dolly train once more for her sweet and savory throwback coleslaw recipe! This recipe was first published in 1989 in her cookbook, Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake

That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.

