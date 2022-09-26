Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Paducah police make arrest in Metropolis shooting
Paducah Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday in Metropolis. A Wickliffe man told Metropolis Police that he went to a residence to buy a PlayStation but instead was held there against his will. The man told police that he got free after a couple of hours and got to his vehicle, but that the suspect, 59-year-old Anita C. Prater, fired a shotgun at him.
Graves couple arrested for burglary
A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper
One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual offender. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses.
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
A Princeton man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was stabbed on North Seminary Street late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
Trespassing complaint ends in handful of charges for Metropolis man
A Metropolis man will face a handful of charges after authorities said he broke into a home, headbutted one victim, then struck another with an electric flyswatter. Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of East 6th Street after one of the occupants said 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver was trespassing.
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
Wanted Ballard man facing new charges
A wanted Ballard County man is facing new charges after his arrest on Friday. Ballard deputies said James Stokes was seen pulling into a store in Wickliffe, and was known to have an active warrant out of McCracken County. While Stokes was being detained, authorities said meth and drug paraphernalia...
