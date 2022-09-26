Read full article on original website
SRO’s hold ‘Ice Pops with your Favorite Cops’ event at Hoggard High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Student Resource Officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office handed out ice pops to students at a local high school on Thursday. Over 2,500 ice pops were handed out to the student body at Hoggard High School in Wilmington. The fun...
The Cape Fear Band of Skarure & Woccon Indians to partner with local archaeology organization
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An area tribe is hoping to partner with an area archaeology nonprofit organization. The Cape Fear Band of the Skarure and Woccon Indians, also known as the Cape Fear Indians, have reached out to the Public Archeology Corps, with plans to abide by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The act provides ownership or control of Native American cultural items, like human remains or objects discovered on federal or tribal lands.
City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account. A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
Seed library unveiled at Derick G. Davis Center at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Parks and Recreation has launched a “seed library”, to encourage people to grow fruits and vegetables to help build a healthy and sustainable community. Those who stop by the unique library can “check out” seeds, plant them and then return seeds harvested from...
UPDATE: Wilmington couple with disabilities who struggled to retrieve mail now gets home deliver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An update on a story we brought to you last week about a Wilmington couple with disabilities who had issues getting their mail. Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith have trouble getting to the community mailbox in their Wilmington neighborhood. Smith lost his leg...
Coastal BUDS fundraiser brings live music, food and fun in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fundraiser was held in Leland Wednesday to help fund Coastal BUDS (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) that brought live music, food and friendship to adults with disabilities in the community. The event was put on by the Next Chapter Book Club, who has been up...
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
Do’s and Don’ts for donations for those impacted Ian
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – As Florida residents shift to recovery mode following Hurricane Ian many will want to help. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula bringing destruction in its path, and many will need essential supplies.
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
Onlookers check out Wrightsville Beach surf ahead of Ian
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- Lots of people were at one local beach to check out the surf conditions in advance of Ian’s arrival. Many strolling Wrightsville Beach, normally, surfers take advantage of the big waves but on Thursday they were pretty rough. According to the National Weather Service,...
Cape Fear Community College closing Friday, Saturday due to Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has joined the growing list of schools modifying their schedule due to Tropical Storm Ian. CFCC has announced they’ll be closed altogether on Friday and Saturday, with no classes at all. Several public school systems around the Cape Fear...
All North Carolina Ferry Systems suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Every ferry system up and down the North Carolina coast have been temporarily suspended as Hurricane Ian pushes closer. Local ferry impacts include the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry and the Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry. Originally, the Deep Point/Bald Head Island Ferry had plans to run...
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Freeman Park will close to the public at 5 p.m. The Town of Carolina Beach anticipates the park will reopen once severe weather conditions cease.
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
