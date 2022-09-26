WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An area tribe is hoping to partner with an area archaeology nonprofit organization. The Cape Fear Band of the Skarure and Woccon Indians, also known as the Cape Fear Indians, have reached out to the Public Archeology Corps, with plans to abide by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The act provides ownership or control of Native American cultural items, like human remains or objects discovered on federal or tribal lands.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO