ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two people injured after rollover crash on Highway 115

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a rollover crash near Highway 115 overnight, which closed the road for several hours. According to CSPD at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of South Highway 115 at Clubhouse Drive for a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

City of Pueblo offering free electric vehicle charging until 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is offering free charging at all of its electric vehicle charging stations through Sept. 2024. The city recently received a grant from the Colorado Energy Office for five Level 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station. By mid-2023, the city will have nine electric vehicle chargers available for public use.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Structure Fire
KRDO

CSFD rescues driver after vehicle goes down embankment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a driver Tuesday morning after they went down an embankment off S Nevada Ave. CSFD said the crash occurred at S Nevada and Mill St., just south of downtown near I-25. The vehicle involved went down an embankment...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Annual High Country Toy Run to cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Annual High Country Toy Run, a police-escorted motorcycle ride, will cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the High Country Toy Run is hosted by The Pikes Peak Bikers Church and benefits children in El Paso, Teller, and Elbert counties, the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and Vets4Vets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy