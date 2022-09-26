Read full article on original website
KRDO
Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
KKTV
Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
Two people injured after rollover crash on Highway 115
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a rollover crash near Highway 115 overnight, which closed the road for several hours. According to CSPD at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of South Highway 115 at Clubhouse Drive for a […]
KRDO
City of Pueblo offering free electric vehicle charging until 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is offering free charging at all of its electric vehicle charging stations through Sept. 2024. The city recently received a grant from the Colorado Energy Office for five Level 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station. By mid-2023, the city will have nine electric vehicle chargers available for public use.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
KRDO
Public provides ideas and input for east side’s Coleman Community Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs is looking for the public's input on its plan to design and develop Coleman Community Park, on the city's east side. Thursday evening the public was invited to attend a community forum at Sand Creek High School where comment was...
KRDO
CSFD rescues driver after vehicle goes down embankment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a driver Tuesday morning after they went down an embankment off S Nevada Ave. CSFD said the crash occurred at S Nevada and Mill St., just south of downtown near I-25. The vehicle involved went down an embankment...
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
KRDO
Austin Bluffs and surrounding roads closed due to traffic accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) currently has Eastbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy from S Nevada Ave to Mallow Rd as well as Northbound Mallow Rd to Austin Bluffs Pkwy closed. CSPD says that this is due to a traffic accident. CSPD is asking people to...
KRDO
Annual High Country Toy Run to cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Annual High Country Toy Run, a police-escorted motorcycle ride, will cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the High Country Toy Run is hosted by The Pikes Peak Bikers Church and benefits children in El Paso, Teller, and Elbert counties, the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and Vets4Vets.
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Lake Pueblo boat owners were only notified through a Facebook group about power outage
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The electricity is shut down permanently at North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo. The owner and operator of the North Shore Marina, Connie Jack believes it will cost millions of dollars to fix the electricity. She does not see the power coming on anytime soon. Colorado Parks...
Whataburger opens second Colorado Springs location with traffic management in place
COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds. Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest […]
KKTV
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
