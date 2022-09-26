ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Lyons Lions Club Honors Students

(L to R): Lion Mitch Johnson, People Bank Representative; Tank Morris, Toombs County Student of the Month; and Lion Barry Waller, Lyons Lions Club Student of the Month Chairman. (L to R): Lion Barry Waller; Bradlan McDonald, Robert Toombs Christian Academy Student of the Month; and Travis Absher, Head of...
LYONS, GA
Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst

Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
HAZLEHURST, GA
Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
STATESBORO, GA
Vidalia City Schools Issues Statement on Hurricane Ian

The following statement was issued Wednesday afternoon by Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garrett Wilcox:. “We are keenly aware of the circumstances surrounding Hurricane Ian and the potential for severe weather in our area. We are in constant contact with our EMA Director Lynn Moore and will continue to monitor the situation closely throughout the evening and tomorrow morning. We will have an announcement by noon tomorrow on the status of schools for Friday.”
VIDALIA, GA
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Final Update of Tropical Storm Ian as of Thursday Afternoon

The potential for unfavorable weather has caused the cancellation of public and private schools in Toombs and Montgomery counties, and public schools in Tattnall and Treutlen counties today. Vidalia City Schools Communications Director John Koon said the joint decision was made based on an abundance of caution for students and staff as well as hazardous road conditions that may result from wind and rain association with now Tropical Storm Ian.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
Lady Net Dogs Sweep Pierce County and Windsor Forest

Lyons, GA – September 28, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. It was a good night for the Lady Net Dogs on Tuesday night in matches versus Pierce County and Windsor Forest. In the JV match, the Lady Net Dogs beat Pierce County in three sets 25-22, 21-25, and 15-3. Leading the JV was Alivia Patrick with 12 service points, 8 aces, and 2 kills. Arianna Hill also contributed with 8 service points, 8 aces, and a kill. Estrella Barbosa did her part with 9 service points, 4 aces, and 3 assists and Makayla Brewton played well with 4 kills. The JV team moves to 6-3 for the year.
SAVANNAH, GA
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
Arrests made in Goodale Park vandalism

UPDATE, 6:25 P.M. – According to the Grovetown Police Department, all three suspects have now been officially charged. Edwin Juarez, 17, was arrested Monday and charged with Felony Interference with Government Property, and Damien Hathaway, 18, has been arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center, both being charged as adults according to the Grovetown PD.
GROVETOWN, GA
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Waycross man’s murderer sentenced to life

BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was found guilty of shooting and killing a Waycross man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, September 23, for the September 27, 2021 murder of Michael Allen “Redd” Propes, 23. He was charged with felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, announced District Attorney Keith Higgins.
WAYCROSS, GA
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Vikings Blown Away By Patriots

The Treutlen Vikings traveled to Rochelle Thursday night and remain winless on the season as they were defeated 56-6 by the Patriots of Wilcox County. The Vikings fall to 0-6 on the season as the Patriots evened their record at 3-3. Wilcox County scored on the opening possession when running...
SOPERTON, GA
IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

