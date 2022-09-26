Read full article on original website
Montana State's Sean Chambers, Willie Patterson featured on this week's Bobcat Insider
BOZEMAN — This week's edition of the Bobcat Insider features quarterback Sean Chambers and wide receiver Willie Patterson. Chambers stepped in full-time at QB last week following Tommy Mellott's head injury and led MSU to a come-from-behind win at Eastern Washington. Chambers has so far accounted for 12 touchdowns this season, including nine on the ground, in his first year at MSU since transferring from Wyoming.
Bozeman Hawks win on the road against Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Bozeman's hawks got the ball first and a long first drive capped off with a touchdown pass from Jake Casagranda to Avery Allen for the touchdown!. A quick three and out by Senior and Bozeman was back to work. Another drive another touchdown. Casagranda rolls right, turns, and throws it across the field and hits tight end Luke smith who takes it into the end zone. Hawks went up 14 to 0.
Montana State Billings volleyball got much-needed win over Rocky in Rimrock Rivalry match
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team snapped a six-match losing skid Tuesday night with a sweep of Rocky Mountain College in the annual Rimrock Rivalry at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The match scores were 25-23, 29-27, 25-20. With the victory, the Jackets have won four straight matches over the...
The Final Drive: Willie Patterson
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State wide receiver Willie Patterson who has been with the program since 2017 and currently leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. During Episode Three, the two talked about where his 'why'...
Bozeman and Gallatin golfers primed and ready for state in Helena
BOZEMAN — In Class AA state golf, Bozeman High and Gallatin High will enter as two of the golf programs looking to perform well at state. Last year it was the Gallatin team that made waves at state thanks to the Verge brothers — Jordan and Justus — placing first and second along with a team title. But now it’s up to some different names to keep up the reputation of winning for the Raptors.
Bozeman Gallatin keeps the good times rolling in 3-1 crosstown volleyball win over Bozeman
BOZEMAN — It was a packed sea of blue and red at Bozeman High as the first crosstown volleyball match of the year did not disappoint between the Bozeman Hawks and the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors. The first set saw back and forth action but Bozeman Gallatin’s six-foot-3 inch middle...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Bozeman School Board discusses recently passed laws addressing human sexuality
Following Senate Bill 99, schools must inform parents or guardians 48 hours before human sexuality is taught in the classroom.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today
Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
