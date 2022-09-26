Read full article on original website
Biden appears to look for deceased Indiana congresswoman in crowd: 'Where's Jackie?'
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden forgot about the death of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski while at an event Wednesday, repeatedly searching the crowd for her and calling her name while on stage. Biden made the grim mistake during an appearance at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Sunny Hostin: Reaction to Biden gaffe on dead congresswoman shows America is ‘ageist’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says she was dismayed by the reaction from the media and public following a verbal gaffe by President Biden this week when he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in attendance at the event where he was speaking.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman
President Biden raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he searched the crowd for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at a White House summit on hunger and nutrition.
Judge blocks Indiana abortion law requiring burial, cremation of fetal tissue
A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a law that forced health care providers to bury or cremate fetal tissue. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young found the law, which was signed by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2016, violates the U.S. Constitution because it infringes upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.
White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub
President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.Biden, in his remarks. praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun,...
Top Republican on House Oversight Committee slammed for ‘disgusting’ comment about Hunter Biden’s assistant
The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, has come under fire for his comments about Hunter Biden’s assistant. Mr Comer appeared on Fox News on Monday night to talk about the Biden family’s purported relationship with China, as Republicans continue to use controversy around the president’s son and his laptop in calls for impeachment. ”You know when looking through the hard drive you saw the PowerPoint presentation, which was a map of America in Chinese,” Mr Comer claimed. “And you saw that this was something that was given to Hunter for a presentation to...
msn.com
‘Where’s Jackie?’: Biden asked for dead lawmaker; Reporters press White House on ‘moments of confusion’
President Joe Biden, while at a White House hunger conference Wednesday, asked, “Where’s Jackie?,” asking for recently deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.). “I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. (Jim) McGovern, Sen. (Mike) Braun, Sen. Cory (Booker), Rep. … Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here,” Biden said, referring to Walorski.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida
Rescue workers went door-to-door in Florida on Friday to assist survivors of Hurricane Ian as the Carolinas braced for the arrival of the Category 1 storm. "Rescue personnel have gone to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest hit areas, going door to door to check on the occupants of those residences," he told reporters.
WISH-TV
Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena that orders him to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about a conversation he had with Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation into last year’s Capitol attack and infringes on his legislative immunity from civil process. Vos, who had a falling out with Trump this summer, also alleged that the short notice of the subpoena placed an undue burden on him. Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chair, issued the subpoena Friday ordering Vos to appear on Monday morning either in person or via videoconference. He did not testify. The deposition was postponed.
Trump says NYT’s Haberman ‘like my psychiatrist’
Former President Trump described The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman as being “like my psychiatrist” during an post-presidency interview for Haberman’s forthcoming book. During one of the duo’s three interviews for the book, Trump turned to two aides sitting nearby and said, “I love being with...
