Indiana State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Judge blocks Indiana abortion law requiring burial, cremation of fetal tissue

A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a law that forced health care providers to bury or cremate fetal tissue. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young found the law, which was signed by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2016, violates the U.S. Constitution because it infringes upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.
The Independent

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.Biden, in his remarks. praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun,...
The Independent

Top Republican on House Oversight Committee slammed for 'disgusting' comment about Hunter Biden's assistant

The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, has come under fire for his comments about Hunter Biden’s assistant. Mr Comer appeared on Fox News on Monday night to talk about the Biden family’s purported relationship with China, as Republicans continue to use controversy around the president’s son and his laptop in calls for impeachment. ”You know when looking through the hard drive you saw the PowerPoint presentation, which was a map of America in Chinese,” Mr Comer claimed. “And you saw that this was something that was given to Hunter for a presentation to...
msn.com

'Where's Jackie?': Biden asked for dead lawmaker; Reporters press White House on 'moments of confusion'

President Joe Biden, while at a White House hunger conference Wednesday, asked, “Where’s Jackie?,” asking for recently deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.). “I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. (Jim) McGovern, Sen. (Mike) Braun, Sen. Cory (Booker), Rep. … Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here,” Biden said, referring to Walorski.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
AFP

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

Rescue workers went door-to-door in Florida on Friday to assist survivors of Hurricane Ian as the Carolinas braced for the arrival of the Category 1 storm. "Rescue personnel have gone to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest hit areas, going door to door to check on the occupants of those residences," he told reporters.
WISH-TV

Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena that orders him to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about a conversation he had with Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation into last year’s Capitol attack and infringes on his legislative immunity from civil process. Vos, who had a falling out with Trump this summer, also alleged that the short notice of the subpoena placed an undue burden on him. Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chair, issued the subpoena Friday ordering Vos to appear on Monday morning either in person or via videoconference. He did not testify. The deposition was postponed.
The Hill

Trump says NYT's Haberman 'like my psychiatrist'

Former President Trump described The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman as being “like my psychiatrist” during an post-presidency interview for Haberman’s forthcoming book. During one of the duo’s three interviews for the book, Trump turned to two aides sitting nearby and said, “I love being with...
