Read full article on original website
Related
What's new on Hulu in October 2022
Check out a full list of what's arriving on Hulu this October.
Save $60 for 3 months of Hulu + Live TV before the deal ends
Hulu + Live TV's price dropped from $69.99 to $49.99 monthly for three months. Grab it fast before the deal is over on 10/5.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule
How do we know that it's officially fall TV season? Because we've seen the brave first responders of Chicago's finest put out fires, stop crimes, and treat the injured on NBC. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are back to take over Wednesday nights on the Peacock network, followed by the Law & Order trifecta — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime — on Thursdays.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
'Love After Lockup' Is a WE tv Staple at This Point — Will There Be Another Season?
Whether you've watched Love After Lockup since the very beginning or you're a newbie to the incredibly complicated relationships on the show, it's hard not to get invested eventually. And fans who want to see more of the stars of the WE tv show want to know if there will be a Season 5 of Love After Lockup.
Dick Wolf's One Chicago Franchise Has a New Streaming Home!
Gone are the days of stalking the TV Guide channel. In the year 2022, viewers have access to the world’s greatest DVR — streaming. Between Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus, there’s no excuse not to tune into your favorite shows. But there’s been a major shift...
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere Was Full of Surprises — What Happened to Jo? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med. Chicago Med returned for Season 8 and we’re already down several characters. One of our dearly departed is Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team in Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trevor Noah Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'
On Sept. 29, 2022, history changed forever when Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show. He took over from Jon Stewart seven years ago, and now, his time with the late night satirical program is ending. However, his announcement came as a shock to many audience members and at-home viewers.
Who Is 'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Dating? He's Poked Fun at Previous Relationship Rumors
Comedic actor Billy Eichner is best known for his Billy on the Street show and recurring roles on sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and dramas such as American Horror Story. Now, Billy is starring in his romantic comedy Bros, but who is Billy dating in real life? Here's what to know about his current love life and relationship history.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...
SEAL Team Boss Discusses How Paramount+ Has Impacted The Show’s Direction Nearly A Year After It Moved To Streaming
Nearly a year after SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount+, the showrunner is discussing how streaming has impacted the show's direction.
tvinsider.com
Hulu Orders True Crime Drama Series ‘Under the Bridge’
Hulu has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a true crime drama about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk and based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book about the case. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) and Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies)...
'You' season 4 officially has an air date. Here are all of the details we have so far about the new episodes.
Penn Badgley will be back for the fourth season of the Netflix thriller. Here's what we know about the cast, location details, release date, and more.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0