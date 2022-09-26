ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

How do we know that it's officially fall TV season? Because we've seen the brave first responders of Chicago's finest put out fires, stop crimes, and treat the injured on NBC. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are back to take over Wednesday nights on the Peacock network, followed by the Law & Order trifecta — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime — on Thursdays.
Primetimer

Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others

Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Distractify

Trevor Noah Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'

On Sept. 29, 2022, history changed forever when Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show. He took over from Jon Stewart seven years ago, and now, his time with the late night satirical program is ending. However, his announcement came as a shock to many audience members and at-home viewers.
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...
tvinsider.com

Hulu Orders True Crime Drama Series ‘Under the Bridge’

Hulu has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a true crime drama about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk and based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book about the case. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) and Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies)...
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5

Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
