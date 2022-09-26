The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO