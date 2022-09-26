ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Found a New Kind of Synapse Hiding in The Brains of Mice

A previously unknown type of synapse appears to have been hiding in strange, hair-like appendages that can be found on the surfaces of neurons, new research reveals. A study in mice suggests that structures called primary cilia play a role in neuronal signaling; specifically, they act as a shortcut for transmitting signals directly into the nucleus to trigger changes to chromatin, the complex that forms chromosomes.
Phys.org

New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us

New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
Phys.org

Seeing antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium

Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis—translation—is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Now, for the first time, scientists led by Julia Mahamid's...
msn.com

Your gut microbes can help fight cancer, new research reveals

If you’ve ever come down with a fever, a festering cut, or a particularly nasty case of strep throat, more often than not, your health care provider will have you popping antibiotics for a couple of days. Once you get better, you think nothing of it — except your gut does.
scitechdaily.com

Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough

One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Chromosomes Are Fluid

Chromosome manipulation in live cells indicates that they are fluid. Researchers from CNRS, the Curie Institute, and Sorbonne University have successfully physically acted on chromosomes in live cells for the first time. They found that, outside of cell division phases, chromosomes are actually very fluid—almost liquid—by subjecting to different forces using magnets. The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Science.
News-Medical.net

Study reveals how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells

"What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life," says Professor Gisou van der Goot at EPFL's School of Life Sciences. Her group, working with the group of Giovanni D'Angelo at EPFL, have published a study uncovering how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells.
MedicalXpress

The unexpected cells helping to shape young brains

When the brain first wires itself up in early development, it creates more connections than it actually needs. Some of these connections, or synapses, will transmit critical signals as young animals begin to sense their surroundings. Others will be eliminated as the brain matures. Only those that the animal needs to understand and interact with the world are left.
HeySoCal

USC research shows drug may effectively treat brain tumor

The identification of a small molecule drug that can target the brain’s circadian clock proteins may prove effective for treating glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC announced Monday. Glioblastoma is an aggressive disease. Patients survive an average...
News-Medical.net

Food, vaccines, bacteria, and viruses may all prime our immune system to attack SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, primarily causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. However, some individuals with COVID-19 develop severe infections and require hospital admission. Study: Reaction of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with other pathogens, vaccines, and food antigens. Image...
The Independent

Researchers develop new technology to kill cockroaches

Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have developed a system to target the problem of cockroaches using laser and artificial intelligence technology.Designed by Ildar Rakhmatulin, the system has been built using affordable, off-the-shelf equipment and detects cockroaches within 1.2 metres of accuracy.Cockroaches are a pest found all around the world and in the UK. They are famously resilient – for years people believed they could even survive a nuclear bomb.The system was tested on the pests last year and findings have now been published in the journal Oriental Insects.Household cockroaches can live in populations of millions. They can spoil food and appliances,...
The Oakland Post

‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics

Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
globalspec.com

Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material

In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
