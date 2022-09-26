Read full article on original website
Scientists find a never-seen-before protein structure in a virus
Researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California have for the first time spotted a gene that could provide insights into the interactions that occur between organisms in the soil and why viruses carry genes that are not essential for their survival, Phys.org reported. Across the world, even small...
Scientists Just Found a New Kind of Synapse Hiding in The Brains of Mice
A previously unknown type of synapse appears to have been hiding in strange, hair-like appendages that can be found on the surfaces of neurons, new research reveals. A study in mice suggests that structures called primary cilia play a role in neuronal signaling; specifically, they act as a shortcut for transmitting signals directly into the nucleus to trigger changes to chromatin, the complex that forms chromosomes.
Phys.org
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
Phys.org
Seeing antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium
Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis—translation—is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Now, for the first time, scientists led by Julia Mahamid's...
msn.com
Your gut microbes can help fight cancer, new research reveals
If you’ve ever come down with a fever, a festering cut, or a particularly nasty case of strep throat, more often than not, your health care provider will have you popping antibiotics for a couple of days. Once you get better, you think nothing of it — except your gut does.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Scientists were worried about a particular variant this fall. They didn't expect its offspring
A child of Centaurus, BA.2.75.2 is one to watch this fall, an expert tells Fortune—for more reasons than one.
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
News-Medical.net
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Chromosomes Are Fluid
Chromosome manipulation in live cells indicates that they are fluid. Researchers from CNRS, the Curie Institute, and Sorbonne University have successfully physically acted on chromosomes in live cells for the first time. They found that, outside of cell division phases, chromosomes are actually very fluid—almost liquid—by subjecting to different forces using magnets. The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Science.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells
"What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life," says Professor Gisou van der Goot at EPFL's School of Life Sciences. Her group, working with the group of Giovanni D'Angelo at EPFL, have published a study uncovering how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells.
MedicalXpress
The unexpected cells helping to shape young brains
When the brain first wires itself up in early development, it creates more connections than it actually needs. Some of these connections, or synapses, will transmit critical signals as young animals begin to sense their surroundings. Others will be eliminated as the brain matures. Only those that the animal needs to understand and interact with the world are left.
USC research shows drug may effectively treat brain tumor
The identification of a small molecule drug that can target the brain’s circadian clock proteins may prove effective for treating glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC announced Monday. Glioblastoma is an aggressive disease. Patients survive an average...
News-Medical.net
Researchers find new way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
News-Medical.net
Food, vaccines, bacteria, and viruses may all prime our immune system to attack SARS-CoV-2
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, primarily causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. However, some individuals with COVID-19 develop severe infections and require hospital admission. Study: Reaction of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with other pathogens, vaccines, and food antigens. Image...
News-Medical.net
Scientists find new piece of the puzzle in understanding how the brains of Alzheimer's patients work
Why does it become harder to concentrate when you have Alzheimer's disease? The explanation is perhaps that the signals transmitted from glial cells to nerve cells are disrupted. When you get Alzheimer's disease, the brain gets 'senile plaques'. Nerve cells are destroyed and brain functions fail. There is still a...
Researchers develop new technology to kill cockroaches
Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have developed a system to target the problem of cockroaches using laser and artificial intelligence technology.Designed by Ildar Rakhmatulin, the system has been built using affordable, off-the-shelf equipment and detects cockroaches within 1.2 metres of accuracy.Cockroaches are a pest found all around the world and in the UK. They are famously resilient – for years people believed they could even survive a nuclear bomb.The system was tested on the pests last year and findings have now been published in the journal Oriental Insects.Household cockroaches can live in populations of millions. They can spoil food and appliances,...
The Oakland Post
‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics
Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
