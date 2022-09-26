Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have developed a system to target the problem of cockroaches using laser and artificial intelligence technology.Designed by Ildar Rakhmatulin, the system has been built using affordable, off-the-shelf equipment and detects cockroaches within 1.2 metres of accuracy.Cockroaches are a pest found all around the world and in the UK. They are famously resilient – for years people believed they could even survive a nuclear bomb.The system was tested on the pests last year and findings have now been published in the journal Oriental Insects.Household cockroaches can live in populations of millions. They can spoil food and appliances,...

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO