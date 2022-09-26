ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pldhg_0iBF34jq00

Sixers media day wrap: What to expect this season? 03:06

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?

Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.

The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.

With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.

Is this season a championship or bust scenario?

"I have no idea what that is," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. "I believe this, this is the best talent I've had since I've been here. What that means is what it will become. We have to become a team. Having a collection of individuals is great, but that says nothing about a team."

The Sixers will go as far as Joel Embiid and James Harden take them.

But last year, with the Ben Simmons drama lingering, the team fell short of expectations.

"What drama?" Embiid said. "…I don't remember any of that."

OK, so Embiid doesn't remember it. He's only looking forward.

"I'm feeling great. I was in bed all summer," Embiid said. "I'm feeling great. Healthy, ready to go, ready to compete."

As for Harden, he's looking forward to camp so that this team can jell, and he jokes he lost 100 pounds in the offseason.

But he's also keeping an eye on another team in town.

"The Eagles are playing very, very well right now, especially defensively," Harden said. "Jalen Hurts looks really, really good so I think this city is excited about what the Eagles are doing right now."

Here at media day, Rivers raved about Tobias Harris's leadership and said they had to do everything in their power to keep Tyrese Maxey out of the gym so he didn't overdo it.

Several others talked about the addition of P.J. Tucker.

Georges Niang said he loves that Tucker is willing to run through a brick wall for his team to win.

Pat Gallen reports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Camden, NJ
Basketball
Camden, NJ
Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Camden, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"

Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis says he's 'not some Greek god', 'or Giannis'

The Lakers would be thrilled if Davis played like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they'd also be thrilled if he simply played more. For the past two seasons, The Brow has taken the court in less than half of the Lakers' games (76 out of a possible 154). Davis contends that he's not one to worry about criticism, and simply "work hard, defend, and do what the team needs to do to win."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy