Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

Sixers media day wrap: What to expect this season? 03:06

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?

Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.

The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.

With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.

Is this season a championship or bust scenario?

"I have no idea what that is," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. "I believe this, this is the best talent I've had since I've been here. What that means is what it will become. We have to become a team. Having a collection of individuals is great, but that says nothing about a team."

The Sixers will go as far as Joel Embiid and James Harden take them.

But last year, with the Ben Simmons drama lingering, the team fell short of expectations.

"What drama?" Embiid said. "…I don't remember any of that."

OK, so Embiid doesn't remember it. He's only looking forward.

"I'm feeling great. I was in bed all summer," Embiid said. "I'm feeling great. Healthy, ready to go, ready to compete."

As for Harden, he's looking forward to camp so that this team can jell, and he jokes he lost 100 pounds in the offseason.

But he's also keeping an eye on another team in town.

"The Eagles are playing very, very well right now, especially defensively," Harden said. "Jalen Hurts looks really, really good so I think this city is excited about what the Eagles are doing right now."

Here at media day, Rivers raved about Tobias Harris's leadership and said they had to do everything in their power to keep Tyrese Maxey out of the gym so he didn't overdo it.

Several others talked about the addition of P.J. Tucker.

Georges Niang said he loves that Tucker is willing to run through a brick wall for his team to win.

Pat Gallen reports.