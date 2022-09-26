Read full article on original website
New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident
The crash is still under investigation but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect any foul play,
Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane
Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News
It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
NFL・
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
saturdaytradition.com
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field following scary incident on Thursday Night Football
Tua Tagovailoa was dinged up in Miami Dolphins’ Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, he was injured once again on Thursday Night Football, and this injury appeared especially serious. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa was wrapped up and taken down for a sack by the Cincinnati Bengal defense....
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Brown has high praise for Ryan Day, Tim Walton after handling of early penalty against Wisconsin
Jyaire Brown was called for a pass interference penalty that gave Wisconsin a first down on Saturday. He spoke about how much it meant to him that the coaches had his back per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Brown was quick to laugh about the play and stated that the...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's odds of running the table entering Week 5
Ohio State put up 52 points and 539 total yards of offense in the blowout victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have looked good lately, scoring 174 total points over their last three games. That might be one reason why they have the best chance to go undefeated, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas has status for Week 4 revealed by Saints’ HC Dennis Allen
Michael Thomas has been listed as out on Sunday for the New Orleans Saints’ contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reported the news. Thomas suffered a foot injury in Week 3 in a game against the Panthers, where he had...
