Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.

NORMAN, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO