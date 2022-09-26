ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane

Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Berea, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Berea, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cleveland Browns#Wews Tv
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Porsche
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's odds of running the table entering Week 5

Ohio State put up 52 points and 539 total yards of offense in the blowout victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have looked good lately, scoring 174 total points over their last three games. That might be one reason why they have the best chance to go undefeated, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy