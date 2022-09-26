ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford

Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat

A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Pool Magazine

72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian

A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan woman apprehended in stolen car at rest area on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan woman was apprehended in a stolen car at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen car at the rest area at Mile Marker 307. The registered owner had a GPS tracker attached to the 2023 Genesis G70 and informed law enforcement of the location of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County driver killed after losing control of hydroplaning vehicle

A Lake County driver was killed after losing control of his hydroplaning vehicle and crashing into a pickup. The 38-year-old Howey-in-the-Hills man was driving a blue Toyota CH-R at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 48 approaching Ranch Road when the vehicle began to hydroplane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle entered into the path of a black 2020 black Ford F-150 driven by a 35-year-old Howey-in-the-Hills man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

villages-news.com

Woman dies after collision when leaving Circle K in Sumter County

A woman died after a collision Tuesday morning when she was leaving a Circle K/Shell gas station in Sumter County. The 38-year-old Bushnell woman was at the wheel of a car at 8:10 a.m. when she was exiting the gas station parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647 at Nobleton, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest

A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

