villages-news.com
Summerfield man charged with stealing $1,800 cash to feed drug and fish games habits
A Summerfield man has been charged with stealing $1,800 in cash to feed his drug and fish games gambling habits. Devin Bowman, 25, was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He is charged with stealing $1,800 from the dresser drawer...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
villages-news.com
Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford
Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
Three Florida Men Arrested Trying To Steal Traffic Lights
Three Florida men have been arrested after an off-duty detective caught the cutting down traffic lights. According to deputies, on Sunday at 1 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s detective was driving home from an off-duty detail when he saw a suspicious van in the area
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat
A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
villages-news.com
Teen who would not stop drinking arrested after allegedly slapping mother
A teen who would not stop drinking was arrested after allegedly slapping her mother. Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue where 19-year-old Emily Dianne Byram slapped her mother, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian
A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
villages-news.com
Marianna Villas woman in ‘rage’ allegedly leaves man with bruises
A Marianna Villas woman who was said to be in a “rage” allegedly left bruises on a man during an altercation. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after the man reported the attack to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The man said...
villages-news.com
Michigan woman apprehended in stolen car at rest area on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan woman was apprehended in a stolen car at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen car at the rest area at Mile Marker 307. The registered owner had a GPS tracker attached to the 2023 Genesis G70 and informed law enforcement of the location of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County driver killed after losing control of hydroplaning vehicle
A Lake County driver was killed after losing control of his hydroplaning vehicle and crashing into a pickup. The 38-year-old Howey-in-the-Hills man was driving a blue Toyota CH-R at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 48 approaching Ranch Road when the vehicle began to hydroplane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle entered into the path of a black 2020 black Ford F-150 driven by a 35-year-old Howey-in-the-Hills man.
click orlando
Fatal crash due to hydroplaning prompts roadblock in Astatula, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal, two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Lake County left one man dead and another in the hospital, shutting down the roadway where it happened, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 12:29 p.m. on County Road 48 at Ranch Road...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
villages-news.com
Woman dies after collision when leaving Circle K in Sumter County
A woman died after a collision Tuesday morning when she was leaving a Circle K/Shell gas station in Sumter County. The 38-year-old Bushnell woman was at the wheel of a car at 8:10 a.m. when she was exiting the gas station parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647 at Nobleton, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest
A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
click orlando
38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
WESH
A car crashed into a fallen tree caused by Hurricane Ian's powerful winds in Volusia County
Hurricane Ian is causing widespread damage and unfavorable conditions for traveling. A family found out just how dangerous it is to travel when their car hit a fallen tree. The video above shows just how damaged the vehicle was after striking the tree. WESH 2 News reporter Anika Hope said...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
WESH
Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
