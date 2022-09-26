ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss

A quarter century ago, Orlando Magic head coach Chuck Daly’s groaning response to a planned players-only meeting summarized the trepidation to what the New York Times accurately called “the staple of losing teams everywhere,” a reality that has not changed with the passage of time. So the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice

Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
LUBBOCK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely

According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX

