Burnt Orange Nation
Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss
A quarter century ago, Orlando Magic head coach Chuck Daly’s groaning response to a planned players-only meeting summarized the trepidation to what the New York Times accurately called “the staple of losing teams everywhere,” a reality that has not changed with the passage of time. So the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
Steve Sarkisian says Texas called players-only meeting
Texas was hoping to turn things around this season after a disappointing first year under Steve Sarkisian, but the results have not been great thus far. The head coach said his players are feeling a sense of urgency coming off another tough loss. Sarkisian told reporters on Thursday that he...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
University Daily
Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely
According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
SWAT callout in north Austin, avoid area
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
