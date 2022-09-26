In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO