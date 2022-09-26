Read full article on original website
Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire
The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
5:30PM THURSDAY: Candlelight Vigil for Mahsa Amini
In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
33 COVID-related deaths reported in LA County over 3-day period
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19- related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565.
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event will take...
6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
