East Lansing, MI

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss updates backup QB battle in Cade McNamara's absence

Michigan is still juggling an injury to quarterback Cade McNamara. After entering the season as the starter, McNamara was bypassed on the depth chart following JJ McCarthy’s hot start. In the end, McNamara was slotted as the backup following the Hawaii game. Unfortunately, he was subsequently injured in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview

Michigan State travels to College Park to take on Maryland Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on FS1. Something is going on in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans started the year 2-0 and have since fallen to 2-2 after losing a pair to a couple of Power 5 opponents. Basically, Michigan State has beaten inferior teams yet looked inferior against programs it should match up well with (on paper).
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
ESPN's FPI updates odds Michigan finishes the season undefeated entering Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has been predicting the 2022 college football season, and the system has since updated the odds of Michigan rolling to an undefeated season. Entering Week 5, the Wolverines are 4-0 and have been dominant for much of that time. With a balanced offense led by QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum and a talented defense, Michigan is looking to get back to the B1G Championship after winning the conference title in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022

Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4

There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
AMES, IA
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI

