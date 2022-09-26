Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Bryce Baringer gives insight on what made him come back to Michigan State
Bryce Baringer is now a sixth year senior punter at Michigan State. He revealed what his journey has been like, and what inspired him to return to East Lansing for another season per Matt Wentzel of Mlive. Baringer could have left Michigan State and tried to play in the NFL...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss updates backup QB battle in Cade McNamara's absence
Michigan is still juggling an injury to quarterback Cade McNamara. After entering the season as the starter, McNamara was bypassed on the depth chart following JJ McCarthy’s hot start. In the end, McNamara was slotted as the backup following the Hawaii game. Unfortunately, he was subsequently injured in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview
Michigan State travels to College Park to take on Maryland Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game is set to air on FS1. Something is going on in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans started the year 2-0 and have since fallen to 2-2 after losing a pair to a couple of Power 5 opponents. Basically, Michigan State has beaten inferior teams yet looked inferior against programs it should match up well with (on paper).
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5
ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI updates odds Michigan finishes the season undefeated entering Week 5
ESPN’s FPI has been predicting the 2022 college football season, and the system has since updated the odds of Michigan rolling to an undefeated season. Entering Week 5, the Wolverines are 4-0 and have been dominant for much of that time. With a balanced offense led by QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum and a talented defense, Michigan is looking to get back to the B1G Championship after winning the conference title in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Taulia Tagovailoa practicing ahead of Maryland's Week 5 game against Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for the Maryland-Michigan State game is up in the air, but the Terrapins standout quarterback is at least on the football field this week. Tagovailoa is practicing, which is an encouraging sign for the Terrapins. Wesley Brown of 247Sports shared video of Tagovailoa throwing at Maryland’s Tuesday practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB
Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022
Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Jim Harbaugh Explains Exactly Why Iowa's Defense Is So Good
Michigan will be tested in a major way on the road in Iowa City this Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4
There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
