Thousands Of Flights Cancelled As Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
As Hurricane Ian approaches landfall in Florida, airlines have canceled thousands of flights ahead of the storm and many Florida airports have shut down. Since Tuesday, airlines have canceled over 2,000 flights. This has impacted not only airports thought to be in the path of Hurricane Ian, but those across the region as downline schedules are altered to address the storm.
Bilt Rewards Double Points On All Categories On The First Of Every Month
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Double points? On all spending? Sign me up! There’s also 50% off on cruises and free SoulCycle classes. Bilt Rewards, the program that lets you earn points for paying your rent, is also turbo-charging their credit card. I’m a big fan of what Bilt Rewards has been building, and this latest double points offering is another example of them making their credit card a valuable one to have in your wallet. Hyatt has consistently done a good job making their card worthwhile to hold onto and Bilt seems to understand this value proposition. We covered this in detail on our podcast this week if you want to follow along there. Let’s dig into the details.
Win A Sunny $4,000 Vrbo Vacation!
Homeaway.com is currently running the Follow The Sun Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $4,000 Vrbo trip! The prize includes a vacation rental for up to $3,000 and Expedia Rewards points which can be used to get you to your destination. If I were to win...
Aer Lingus takes delivery of its first A320neo, takes it out for flight
Aer Lingus has become the latest airline to formally take delivery of an Airbus A320neo – the first of this type for the airline. This is the first of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft that Aer Lingus has leased from CDB Aviation, with the second aircraft also joining the fleet this week.
JetBlue Priceless Access We Can’t Take Advantage Of, Win A Trip For 2 To NYC Wine & Food Festival, Win A Trip To The Celebration Bowl In Atlanta & More- The Rehash!
Last night we flew home from Las Vegas on a red-eye. We’re feeling the exhaustion from this relatively short overnight flight. Hopefully, we get back on track within a day or so…. Now it’s time to get serious about looking for a flight deal for winter break. I know...
Norse Atlantic Airways gains UK Air Operator Certificate
Norse Atlantic Airways has obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The move will allow the airline to begin direct flights from the United Kingdom. For Norse Atlantic, it is a key part of its business plan since the inception of the airline in March 2021.
China Airlines unvelies its new Pokemon Jet
At Economy Class and Beyond, we do like Pokemon a fair bit*. So imagine our delight when China Airlines unveiled its new Pokemon Jet. The new jet is called the “Pikachu Jet CI”. It is the first Pokémon-liveried aircraft in Taiwan. The aircraft that was painted was an Airbus A321neo.
Best Credit Card For Amazon Purchases
I don’t know about you, but at my house, we seem to have a new box from Amazon arriving almost every day. Which credit card should you use for Amazon purchases?. Best Credit Card For Amazon Purchases – My Top Three Choices. Let’s work through the three credit...
35% RABATT bei IHG Japan
IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
McDonald’s To Offer Adult Happy Meals For A Limited Time!
For a limited time, McDonald’s will offer a special Happy Meal geared towards adults. This special meal is a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market and will be available starting on October 3, 2022!. McDonald’s Corporate writes, “the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for...
STELIA Aerospace unveils its new RENDEZ-VOUS seat
It was talked about in hushed tones at Aircraft Interiors Expo, but it seems that STELIA Aerospace is ready to unveil its new seat – called RENDEZ-VOUS. The new RENDEZ-VOUS seat is a staggered Business Class offering, to give passengers the utmost “at home” feeling. It was designed in collaboration with Design Investment.
Introduction: London Bridge Is Down, A 19-Hour UK Jaunt
Welcome to my next trip report, a recap of my journey to London earlier this month to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. London Bridge Is Down, A Trip Report – The Queen Is Dead, Long Live The King. The phrase “London Bridge is down” was used to communicate...
American Who Made Bomb Threat Onboard Singapore Airlines A350-900 Is Charged After Fighter Jets Escort Plane To Singapore
La Andy Hien Duc, a 37-year-old American national, has been charged with making false threats of terrorist acts and for the suspected consumption of controlled drugs. His antics onboard a Singapore Airlines A350-900 flight prompted the Singaporean Air Force to scramble fighter jets in order to accompany the flight to Singapore Changi Airport.
