ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled As Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

As Hurricane Ian approaches landfall in Florida, airlines have canceled thousands of flights ahead of the storm and many Florida airports have shut down. Since Tuesday, airlines have canceled over 2,000 flights. This has impacted not only airports thought to be in the path of Hurricane Ian, but those across the region as downline schedules are altered to address the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Bilt Rewards Double Points On All Categories On The First Of Every Month

I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Double points? On all spending? Sign me up! There’s also 50% off on cruises and free SoulCycle classes. Bilt Rewards, the program that lets you earn points for paying your rent, is also turbo-charging their credit card. I’m a big fan of what Bilt Rewards has been building, and this latest double points offering is another example of them making their credit card a valuable one to have in your wallet. Hyatt has consistently done a good job making their card worthwhile to hold onto and Bilt seems to understand this value proposition. We covered this in detail on our podcast this week if you want to follow along there. Let’s dig into the details.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Win A Sunny $4,000 Vrbo Vacation!

Homeaway.com is currently running the Follow The Sun Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $4,000 Vrbo trip! The prize includes a vacation rental for up to $3,000 and Expedia Rewards points which can be used to get you to your destination. If I were to win...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priority Pass#Lounges#Smartphone App#Credit Card#Capital One#The Travel#The Plumeria Lounge#The Club Mco#The Sapphire Reserve
BoardingArea

Norse Atlantic Airways gains UK Air Operator Certificate

Norse Atlantic Airways has obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The move will allow the airline to begin direct flights from the United Kingdom. For Norse Atlantic, it is a key part of its business plan since the inception of the airline in March 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

China Airlines unvelies its new Pokemon Jet

At Economy Class and Beyond, we do like Pokemon a fair bit*. So imagine our delight when China Airlines unveiled its new Pokemon Jet. The new jet is called the “Pikachu Jet CI”. It is the first Pokémon-liveried aircraft in Taiwan. The aircraft that was painted was an Airbus A321neo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Best Credit Card For Amazon Purchases

I don’t know about you, but at my house, we seem to have a new box from Amazon arriving almost every day. Which credit card should you use for Amazon purchases?. Best Credit Card For Amazon Purchases – My Top Three Choices. Let’s work through the three credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BoardingArea

35% RABATT bei IHG Japan

IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

McDonald’s To Offer Adult Happy Meals For A Limited Time!

For a limited time, McDonald’s will offer a special Happy Meal geared towards adults. This special meal is a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market and will be available starting on October 3, 2022!. McDonald’s Corporate writes, “the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for...
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

STELIA Aerospace unveils its new RENDEZ-VOUS seat

It was talked about in hushed tones at Aircraft Interiors Expo, but it seems that STELIA Aerospace is ready to unveil its new seat – called RENDEZ-VOUS. The new RENDEZ-VOUS seat is a staggered Business Class offering, to give passengers the utmost “at home” feeling. It was designed in collaboration with Design Investment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Introduction: London Bridge Is Down, A 19-Hour UK Jaunt

Welcome to my next trip report, a recap of my journey to London earlier this month to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. London Bridge Is Down, A Trip Report – The Queen Is Dead, Long Live The King. The phrase “London Bridge is down” was used to communicate...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

American Who Made Bomb Threat Onboard Singapore Airlines A350-900 Is Charged After Fighter Jets Escort Plane To Singapore

La Andy Hien Duc, a 37-year-old American national, has been charged with making false threats of terrorist acts and for the suspected consumption of controlled drugs. His antics onboard a Singapore Airlines A350-900 flight prompted the Singaporean Air Force to scramble fighter jets in order to accompany the flight to Singapore Changi Airport.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy