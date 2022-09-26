Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Taron Vincent grades Jim Knowles through 4 games, praises breakout play of teammate against Wisconsin
Taron Vincent feels Ohio State’s defense has a chance to be special thanks to the leadership and development of first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Vincent also complimented the big performance of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the 52-21 win over Wisconsin per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Vincent knows that...
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Gilbert Street Closing Monday for Norfolk Southern Rail Crossing Repairs North of Williams
DANVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 136 and S.R. 1 (Gilbert Street) in Danville will close Oct. 3. The closure is necessary for Norfolk Southern Railway to repair its crossing just north of Williams Street and is expected to last one day. A detour will be posted.
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
1470 WMBD
5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
