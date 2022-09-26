ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
1470 WMBD

Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
PEKIN, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground

Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
CHICAGO, IL
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria

UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign.  It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball.  It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
PEORIA, IL

