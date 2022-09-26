ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Basement fire in Appleton prompts Red Cross to step in

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews from Outagamie County responded to a single-residence structure fire on the 700 Block of West Winnebago Street in the City of Appleton on Wednesday. According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 700 Block for a...
Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
Appleton Mayor impersonated, warns residents of potential scam

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Appleton residents say they’ve been contacted by the mayor of Appleton, but the mayor says he isn’t reaching out. “Specifically, the text says ‘this is Jake and I have a question for you about the city of Appleton or something like that,” said Jake Woodford Mayor of Appleton.
Appleton Police officers cleared of criminal charges following shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two officers with the Appleton Police Department have been cleared of any criminal charges regarding the death of 29-year-old Daniel Pesavento. Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Anthony Shuman, each with five years of law enforcement experience, were cleared of any wrongdoing after fatally shooting Pesavento by Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis.
Department of Workforce Development hosts open houses statewide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a series of open houses at job centers across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. With job fairs in Green Bay, Menasha, and Sheboygan in northeast...
