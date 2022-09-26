Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Appleton prompts Red Cross to step in
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews from Outagamie County responded to a single-residence structure fire on the 700 Block of West Winnebago Street in the City of Appleton on Wednesday. According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 700 Block for a...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Oshkosh Area School District says busing will return to normal Friday, expectations for future
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 12:58 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has provided an update on whether or not students will be able to take the bus to school on Friday, September 30. According to the OASD, busing to and from school will resume...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
wearegreenbay.com
Major filter project underway for Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on one of its major projects on Wednesday in the City of Kaukauna. The project will take its filtration system to the next level by treating wastewater from nearby locations such as Darboy, Combined Locks, Kaukauna, Kimberly, and Little Chute.
wearegreenbay.com
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor impersonated, warns residents of potential scam
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Appleton residents say they’ve been contacted by the mayor of Appleton, but the mayor says he isn’t reaching out. “Specifically, the text says ‘this is Jake and I have a question for you about the city of Appleton or something like that,” said Jake Woodford Mayor of Appleton.
wearegreenbay.com
Attend the grand opening and meet adoptable aquatic pets this Saturday at J & R in Neenah
(WFRV) – They’ve been working tirelessly to rescue Aquatic Animals for years, now J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has a place to call home. John from J & R stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can attend the grand opening this weekend, plus a look at some of aquatic friends and the important work the rescue does in the community.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police officers cleared of criminal charges following shooting incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two officers with the Appleton Police Department have been cleared of any criminal charges regarding the death of 29-year-old Daniel Pesavento. Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Anthony Shuman, each with five years of law enforcement experience, were cleared of any wrongdoing after fatally shooting Pesavento by Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
wearegreenbay.com
GBPD looks to combat tobacco & vapes in schools, cite four cashiers on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cashiers at four Green Bay businesses were cited for selling tobacco/vape products to underage teens in an attempt to combat issues of use at schools. According to the Green Bay Police Department, tobacco/vape compliance checks were done at seventeen businesses on the city’s west...
wearegreenbay.com
Department of Workforce Development hosts open houses statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a series of open houses at job centers across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. With job fairs in Green Bay, Menasha, and Sheboygan in northeast...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
