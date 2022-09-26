This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. American families are currently dealing with inflation, expensive groceries, high gas prices and skyrocketing utility costs. This might leave you wondering how to save some money around the house. Lowering your energy and water bills is one possibility, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can use a lot of water and electricity (or gas, if you have a gas dryer), particularly if you have an older model in your home.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO