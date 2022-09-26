Read full article on original website
National Coffee Day Is Thursday: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday and it's coming with free hot or iced coffee and deals on bags of coffee. You can take advantage of these Sept. 29 deals at coffee shops like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. Don't miss out on a free cup of joe or discounted bags of your favorite coffee beans.
Amazon Gives Warehouse Employees Pay Raises Across the Country
Amazon is handing out pay raises and new benefits for its warehouse workers across the country. Amazon said its average starting wages are now $19 an hour, up from $18. Warehouse employees now earn between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on position and location. Amazon's new benefit, Anytime Pay,...
You're Doing Your Laundry Wrong, and It's Costing You Cash
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. American families are currently dealing with inflation, expensive groceries, high gas prices and skyrocketing utility costs. This might leave you wondering how to save some money around the house. Lowering your energy and water bills is one possibility, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can use a lot of water and electricity (or gas, if you have a gas dryer), particularly if you have an older model in your home.
Save Big on Refurb Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablets at This 1-Day Woot Sale
Amazon unveiled all kinds of new devices at its 2022 hardware event earlier in the week, including the new Kindle Scribe, new Echo smart speakers and new Ring cameras. And a new generation of devices means big discounts on older models. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurbished Kindles and Amazon Fire tablets on sale, so you can save big compared to shopping new. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
McDonald's Releasing Happy Meal-Inspired Box for Adults
So you've pulled up to McDonald's. You're a full-on adult. You absolutely do not need a toy with your meal, right?. Joking -- of course you do. The fast-food chain will soon be selling boxed meals geared toward adults, and each one has a cool, slightly creepy figurine inside. The...
Save $800 on a Bowflex VeloCore Bike Today Only
If you're finally ready to create your own home fitness gym or you just need a new fitness bike, make the next one this Bowflex VeloCore bike at Best Buy. Right now, Best Buy is selling this fitness bike for just $1,000, saving you $800. But you'll want to act fast because this deal is available for one day only.
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item
Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service
Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
Amazon Kindle Scribe Unveiled: This Jumbo E-Reader Comes With a Stylus
When Amazon informed me that it was announcing a new Kindle, the Kindle Scribe wasn't what I expected. But lo and behold, Amazon has released a large-format 10.2-inch E Ink e-reader that includes a stylus. One might say it is the spiritual successor to the defunct Kindle DX, which had a 9.7-inch screen. It's available now for preorder for $340 with a standard stylus or $370 with a premium stylus and will "arrive before the holidays," Amazon says.
National Coffee Day 2022: Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera Serve up Free Coffee and Other Deals
National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29. You'll find free drinks and discounts all day at your local coffeehouse and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's, Krispy Kreme and Panera. (Some deals extend through Oct. 1, which is International Coffee Day.) Below, we've listed all the National Coffee Day deals you...
Save Big With Bed Bath & Beyond's Fall Flash Sale
If you're like me, you love fall. The leaves, the crisp air and the cozy indoor time just makes it the best season of the year. It also includes the best holiday of the year, Halloween. Decorating for fall and spooky season is a big deal in my household, and right now you can score great deals on all kinds of fun fall decor and cooking items with Bed Bath and Beyond's Fall Flash Sale. Save up to 50% off select items from now until Sept. 30.
