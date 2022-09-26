Read full article on original website
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
Man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son found in Massachusetts woods
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday concerning the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son that was found in Massachusetts woods. 30-year-old Joseph Stapf was sentenced to 22-45 years in prison on a plea deal in the case involving 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. His body was found in the woods on Chestnut Street in Abington, Massachusetts in October of 2021.
West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure
(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Police ID potential suspect in swatting investigation
An investigation is underway after a prank call prompted a massive police response in Providence Wednesday night.
Man stabbed multiple times in Providence apartment
One person is facing felony assault charges after a stabbing in Providence on Thursday.
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alert police, leading to arrest of 15 drug dealers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Some fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alerted police earlier this week to narcotics activity that led to the arrest of over a dozen drug dealers. Wednesday, 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in the area of Broad and Montgomery streets. Pawtucket police...
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
Benson wants police involved on investigations such as record drug bust
CUMBERLAND – When authorities on Sept. 19 announced what was believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills in the country to date, Cumberland police were missing from the list of communities representing the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force that investigated the case. Dylan Rodas, who...
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
Police: Man stabbed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
Massachusetts career criminal pleads guilty to drug trafficking while on supervised release for federal conviction
BOSTON – The Department of Justice says that a career criminal pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl while still on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. Ozair Pereira, 34, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to...
West Warwick man pleads guilty to running Ponzi scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A West Warwick man has pleaded guilty in federal court for running a decade-long Ponzi scheme. Thomas Huling, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of committing wire fraud and tax evasion. According to prosecutors, Huling defrauded investors from 2008 to 2018 by promoting several investment...
Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash
One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date
The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app. WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside...
Pawtucket woman convicted of violently assaulting pregnant woman
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was convicted of violently assaulting a pregnant woman nearly two years ago. Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after she pointed a gun at the woman who was 16-weeks pregnant...
Convicted child rapist gets 10 years behind bars
Seth Sang, 79, was convicted in late August on two counts of rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, and one count of assault with intent to rape.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Trial continued for Providence officer accused of assaulting former political opponent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Providence police officer accused of assaulting his former political opponent was continued to a later date. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face at an abortion rights rally in June. Lugo’s attorney claims Rourke...
