West Warwick, RI

newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son found in Massachusetts woods

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday concerning the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son that was found in Massachusetts woods. 30-year-old Joseph Stapf was sentenced to 22-45 years in prison on a plea deal in the case involving 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. His body was found in the woods on Chestnut Street in Abington, Massachusetts in October of 2021.
ABC6.com

West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure

(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer's assault trial postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Benson wants police involved on investigations such as record drug bust

CUMBERLAND – When authorities on Sept. 19 announced what was believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills in the country to date, Cumberland police were missing from the list of communities representing the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force that investigated the case. Dylan Rodas, who...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men

BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Man stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick man pleads guilty to running Ponzi scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A West Warwick man has pleaded guilty in federal court for running a decade-long Ponzi scheme. Thomas Huling, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of committing wire fraud and tax evasion. According to prosecutors, Huling defrauded investors from 2008 to 2018 by promoting several investment...
WEST WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash

One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket woman convicted of violently assaulting pregnant woman

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was convicted of violently assaulting a pregnant woman nearly two years ago. Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after she pointed a gun at the woman who was 16-weeks pregnant...
PAWTUCKET, RI

