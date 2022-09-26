Read full article on original website
Patchy fog tonight, frost north
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures will plunge again tonight — not as cold as yesterday — into the 30s and low 40s, coming close to the dew point temperatures again, creating the conditions for another early morning of patchy fog. There is also the potential tonight with patchy fog far north, and maybe just clipping western Marquette county.
Frosty night tonight before the warmup
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight temps plunge into the low 30s, and that along with clear skies and calm winds create the perfect conditions for the very frosty night ahead. Places across the Fox Cities will just see patchy frost, and places north and west will see thicker frost. Areas on the Lakeshore will remain with temps in the 40s tonight, keeping them clear of any frost tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop so low, it will likely sit right near our 30 degree dew points, which will create the conditions for short-lived areas of fog.
Frosty cool Thursday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looking like a very nice day Thursday after we get beyond some morning frost. Skies will be filled with sunshine along with passing high, thin clouds. Temps get a little warmer today in the lower half of the 60s. Tonight...
Chilly late-September days; more overnight frost
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is a big part of the weather in Wisconsin Wednesday which means winds are lighter and more sun will come back! The issue is that the cool late-September weather will not be leaving right away. Highs today will only make it to the mid and upper 50s, but the sun should make it feel nicer than yesterday even though it won’t be any warmer on the thermometer.
Few frosty nights ahead
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear as we head overnight. This, along with winds calming down will create the perfect conditions for patchy & thick frost to build in overnight and into the early morning tomorrow. Another cool day...
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
Green Bay Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers will soon drive to Florida to assist communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. “We’re driving the Green Bay emergency response vehicle down to Florida. Once we get down there, we will receive an assignment and will be going into one of the communities in Florida that has been devastated by the hurricane,” said Lynn Marquardt, a Red Cross volunteer.
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
‘Stop down one last time’: Farmers’ Market On Broadway hosts final event of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.
Evers: Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program helping over 48k households statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent utility payments statewide. Announced on Wednesday, the federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for...
Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
‘Birds of North America’ set in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama “Birds of North America” starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The...
