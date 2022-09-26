ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Patchy fog tonight, frost north

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures will plunge again tonight — not as cold as yesterday — into the 30s and low 40s, coming close to the dew point temperatures again, creating the conditions for another early morning of patchy fog. There is also the potential tonight with patchy fog far north, and maybe just clipping western Marquette county.
Frosty night tonight before the warmup

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight temps plunge into the low 30s, and that along with clear skies and calm winds create the perfect conditions for the very frosty night ahead. Places across the Fox Cities will just see patchy frost, and places north and west will see thicker frost. Areas on the Lakeshore will remain with temps in the 40s tonight, keeping them clear of any frost tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop so low, it will likely sit right near our 30 degree dew points, which will create the conditions for short-lived areas of fog.
Frosty cool Thursday morning

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looking like a very nice day Thursday after we get beyond some morning frost. Skies will be filled with sunshine along with passing high, thin clouds. Temps get a little warmer today in the lower half of the 60s. Tonight...
Chilly late-September days; more overnight frost

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is a big part of the weather in Wisconsin Wednesday which means winds are lighter and more sun will come back! The issue is that the cool late-September weather will not be leaving right away. Highs today will only make it to the mid and upper 50s, but the sun should make it feel nicer than yesterday even though it won’t be any warmer on the thermometer.
Few frosty nights ahead

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear as we head overnight. This, along with winds calming down will create the perfect conditions for patchy & thick frost to build in overnight and into the early morning tomorrow. Another cool day...
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
Green Bay Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers will soon drive to Florida to assist communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. “We’re driving the Green Bay emergency response vehicle down to Florida. Once we get down there, we will receive an assignment and will be going into one of the communities in Florida that has been devastated by the hurricane,” said Lynn Marquardt, a Red Cross volunteer.
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
‘Birds of North America’ set in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama “Birds of North America” starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI

