Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announced today that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005002/en/ Illustration of the proposed Holland Hydrogen I site (Source: Shell) The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025. In its role as MAC, Yokogawa will optimize operations at the plant by closely integrating its systems and equipment.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO