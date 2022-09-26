Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe’s Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announced today that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005002/en/ Illustration of the proposed Holland Hydrogen I site (Source: Shell) The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025. In its role as MAC, Yokogawa will optimize operations at the plant by closely integrating its systems and equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Siemens Gamesa launches recyclable wind turbine blades - a 'milestone' in renewable energy
Siemens Gamesa has launched its RecyclableBlade for onshore wind power projects, right on the heels of setting up the world's first offshore wind turbine with recyclable blades in Germany in August. According to a company release, the "milestone" is set to propel the activities that could make wind energy more...
FOXBusiness
US energy industry needs ‘backup,’ can’t run on ‘just wind and solar’: Former BP Chief Scientist Steve Koonin
As the renewable energy debate and how much to invest in it rages on in Washington, former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. energy industry can't fully rely on wind or solar power.
maritime-executive.com
Shift Gets Ready to Power 17 All-Electric and Hybrid Tugs
In a sign that battery-electric and battery-hybrid systems are taking off in the workboat sector, Shift Clean Energy says that it will be supplying energy storage systems for 17 new hybrid and electric tugs. Its customers include Vallianz and ZEEboat for fully electric tugs and additional customers are lined up for projects for large-scale hybrid, set for delivery in 2023-4.
maritime-executive.com
Lifting the Offshore Wind Industry to New Safety Levels
With a redesign of its well-proven fixed boom crane range (PF range), international technology company PALFINGER, headquartered in Salzburg (Austria), is responding to the latest safety requirements of the global offshore wind industry. The WindEnergy 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, marks the official launch of the enhanced crane range. Enhanced fixed...
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
CARS・
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
maritime-executive.com
MSC Follows Maersk and CMA CGM in Launching Air Cargo
Seeking to round out its services and capture a portion of the growth in expedited cargo, MSC announced it will become the latest shipping line to launch a branded air cargo operation. The company, which has been moving aggressively to add ships driving its fleet to become the world’s largest, follows the lead of CMA CGM and Maersk both of which are also launching air cargo operations.
Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), state-owned engineer Rostec said.
Scientists suggest a better alternative to UK’s ‘pipe dream’ of using hydrogen for heating
A heat pump utilizes less energy than hydrogen for heating a home.
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
Comments / 0