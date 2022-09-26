ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Tsla#Whales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Whale Trades#Tsla Put Trade Neutral
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.

Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
STOCKS
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy