Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
The worst bond market decline since 1949 is set to disrupt the stock market, according to Bank of America. The bank said soaring interest rates will unwind the most crowded trades in the stock market, including long US tech. "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows...
Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.
Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
Why ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Energy Stocks Could Have a Massive Q4 Rally
Despite the recent sell-off, crude oil demand is expected to stay strong. These seven large-cap dividend-paying energy leaders offer investors the best entry points in some time and dependable streams of passive income.
There's now a 98% chance of a global recession - which signals a severe downturn and more downside risk for stocks, research group says
Ned Davis Research's Global Recession Probability Model is at 98.1%, the group wrote in a recent note. The only other times the indicator reached this level was in 2020 and 2008-2009. Most asset classes have priced in a moderate, but not severe, recession so far, according to the note. Data...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
Comments / 0