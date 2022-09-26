Read full article on original website
National coffee day today
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Today is national coffee day and many businesses across the country offered rewards in celebration of the event. For example, Dunkin Donuts gave a free medium coffee to rewards members. And in Rhinelander, there are over 8 coffee shops, with many more around the Northwoods. Each offering something unique for customers to keep coming back.
Merrill courts announces new pickleball courts funded completely by a private grant
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - A new racquet sport is headed to the city of parks. Merrill recently announced their plans to bring in six courts to to the west side of town at Otto's Park. “People here have been asking me for pickleball courts for years and for a long...
New water tower for the city of Antigo
ANTIGO (WJFW) - Residents of Antigo near Water Tower Park will soon have a new view. A $3 million water tower will begin construction next year and eventually replace the existing structure. "This tower here holds 150 thousand gallons, the new tower will hold 200 thousand gallons," said Tommy Horswill,...
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
Amphitheater opens at Hodag Park
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A grand opening ceremony and concert was held Wednesday evening for Rhinelander's Hodag Park Amphitheater. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, live music, as well as food. The project was made possible after a community effort raised $400,000 for the project. Rhinelander city officials are hoping the...
School District of Rhinelander holds meeting about operational referendum for upcoming election
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - "We have some great things happening in Rhinelander, and for those great things to continue it is important that we pass this referendum," said Eric Burke. Rhinelander area residents showed up to the Hodag Dome on Tuesday, to listen to a community presentation about the operational referendum for the upcoming November 8th election. "So the state formula for funding in schools puts us in a situation where we need to go for operational referendum," said Eric. We are considered property rich here in Rhinelander," he added.
Top of the class: Rib Lake Elementary nationally recognized
The U.S. Department of Education announced its 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools in September, and one local school made the list. Rib Lake elementary school was one of just 297 schools across the nation to be recognized, and one of eight Wisconsin schools. The awards are for overall academic academic excellence, or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
Boulder Junction closer to new playground
BOULDER JUNCTION (WJFW) - The community of Boulder Junction has pulled together to get a new playground and they're one step closer. "The equipment was ordered in August and a groundbreaking is next month," said Laura Bertch, Town Board Supervisor and committee chairperson. The equipment should arrive in December and...
Grand Theater implements new security screening system
WAUSAU - New security measures are being introduced at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. While The Grand has used security screening measures in the past,...
Grant funding approved for the Wausau Fire Department
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Tuesday evening, the Wausau Common Council approved funding to add nine more firefighters for three more years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued Wausau one of three Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The grant completes the departments plan to add 12 firefighter/paramedics...
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
Local residents have trouble with the VA
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
Hodag Park celebrating the opening of their amphitheater Wednesday
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Everyone is welcome to come to Hodag Park Wednesday night for the celebration of the new stage and amphitheater. A short program will begin at 5 p.m. before music starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to wrap up at 7:30 p.m. Bogfoot will be performing...
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Rhinelander Takes Out Northland Pines in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander traveled to Eagle River to take on the Northland Pines Eagles in a Great Northern Conference showdown for boys soccer on Thursday. This matchup featured great play from both team's goalies, making multiple diving saves throughout the game. Rhinelander scored first, but after a PK...
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
Three Lakes Beats Iron Mountain in UP vs. Wisconsin Matchup
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes has been on a roll lately in boys soccer. On Thursday, they found themselves hosting a UP school in Iron Mountain. After a close match in the first half, Three Lakes was able to break away, scoring 3 second half goals to win it 5-1.
Northland Pines Beats Antigo on Senior Night
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines had a combination of themes for their game against Antigo on Thursday. It was both Senior Night and Pink Night for breast cancer awareness. Northland Pines' defense was dominant this match, getting a multitude of blocks to get the win in 4 sets 25-21,...
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Wins 11th GNC Title in 13 Years
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There was a Great Northern Conference meet for girl's tennis on Thursday at Lakeland Union that featured the T-Birds, Antigo, Columbus Catholic, Medford, Newman Catholic, Pacelli, Phillips and Rhinelander high school. The result of this tournament was Rhinelander coming away with their 11th Great Northern Conference title...
