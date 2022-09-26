Read full article on original website
Army Times
Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent
Four years after he was arrested on suspicion of spying, a former U.S. Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty at the conclusion of a two-week trial...
Taliban bans popular video game for ‘promoting violence’
You can’t spell “Taliban” without “ban,” and the current Afghan regime continues to live up to that reputation — and then some — this time in the form of blocking a platform that once brought joy to its country’s masses. Within the...
Will vegan meals finally join the MRE lineup?
Four. That is the current number of Meals-Ready-to-Eat the military offers vegetarian service members. And while the military can technically support in-theater dietary needs of service members who eat kosher, halal and vegetarian, there aren’t any solely plant-based options for vegans ... yet. On July 14, the House of...
Army doctor tried to give military medical info to Russia, feds say
A U.S. military doctor — who previously made headlines as the first known active duty Army officer to come out as transgender — and their spouse were federally indicted in Maryland on Wednesday for attempting to pass sensitive medical information about members of the military to a person who they believed worked for the Russian government.
historynet.com
The Weirdest Airplane We’ve Ever Seen Might Be This Soviet Sub Killer
In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviet Union was greatly concerned about the United States’ submarine-launched Polaris missiles. The ballistic weapons carried small, relatively lightweight hydrogen bombs that could hit targets more than 2,000 miles away from their launch sites. Even more concerning, submarines could launch the missiles while remaining submerged. The Soviets were highly motivated to develop the means to identify, attack and destroy those submarines.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found
The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Killed in World War II, Army Pfc. Jacks accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
B-24 Liberator pilot killed in WWII accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, of Dallas, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
Air assault mission coming up? The Army has an app for that
AUSTIN, Texas — Air assaults. They’re some of the most challenging operations to plan and communicate down the chain of command. Planners have to coordinate across different brigades to know what aircraft are available and when — and that’s not counting other considerations like land, manifest building and timelines.
Smithonian
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
Fears of openly gay troops were vastly overblown: Pentagon report
A decade after the services first allowed gay and lesbian troops to serve openly, a report from the Joint Staff found that concerns about combat effectiveness and unit cohesion were basically unfounded. That’s the conclusion of a 196-page document published in 2021 by the Joint History and Research Office, recently...
US sees chance to gain arms market share from sanctioned Russia
WASHINGTON ― A White House official said Tuesday Russia’s sanctions-struck defense industry is creating an “opportunity” for U.S. and western defense firms to take a bite of Moscow’s share of the market. “As a practical matter, countries that have had to rely on Russian equipment...
Guardsman investigated for chasing bus, believing migrants were on it
The actions of a lieutenant colonel with the Massachusetts Army National Guard are being investigated after local press reported that he followed a bus carrying senior citizens on a trip to Martha’s Vineyard after assuming South American migrants were on board. Lt. Col. Christopher Hoffman, 51, saw a tour...
New Ukraine aid will buy 18 HIMARS and weapons to ‘disrupt’ drones
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon announced Wednesday it will contract with industry for $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including 18 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other arms to counter drones Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops. The new weapons and equipment, being provided under the Ukraine Security...
Meta ordered to pay $175M for copying Green Beret veteran’s app
Meta Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was found by a federal jury in Austin, Texas, to have infringed on two patents held by Voxer Inc., a walkie talkie messaging app founded by a former Army Green Beret. The social media giant was ordered to pay nearly $175...
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
This year's Nobel Prize season approaches as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster. The secretive Nobel committees never hint who will win the prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics or peace. It's anyone's guess...
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
