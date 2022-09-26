Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, the artist and our community, Luke Bryan’s Florida tour dates scheduled for this week will move to the new November dates listed below at the same venues. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the new date. If unable to attend, ticketholders will be able to request a refund.

