Pinellas County, FL

Some Pinellas County parks will reopen this weekend

• County parks and preserves will remain closed Friday for debris removal. A decision will be Friday as to which parks will reopen this weekend since some are currently without electricity. The Parks & Conservation Resources administrative offices and Heritage Village will reopen Monday. The education centers at Weedon Island and Brooker Creek preserves will resume normal operating hours next Thursday. Beach and boat ramp parking permits can be purchased online. 
Clearwater residents, officials push for passage of bluff referendum

Over the past 20 years, John Doran has watched most storefronts and streets stay empty in downtown Clearwater while nearby St. Petersburg, Dunedin and Safety Harbor turned their downtowns into success stories. People have blamed decisions by city government, the location of downtown, and the 47-year presence of the Church...
Pinellas County residents can return home

Pinellas County residents can return home. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to...
Around Town: Largo news briefs

LARGO — Largo city officials will provide an update on the Horizon West Bay project, Thursday, Sept. 29, as the project moves toward a groundbreaking ceremony in two weeks. The Sept. 29 information session will be held at Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will deal with project goals, timelines, and construction routes.
Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts

The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup. City facilities. All city facilities will remain closed to the public...
Police investigating after body found in pond at Largo Central Park

Largo police are investigating after a body was found in Largo Central Park. Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said on Thursday that a body was found in the pond next to the Military Court of Honor. "At this time, this does not appear to be storm related. No I.D....
Treasure Island raising fees for various services

TREASURE ISLAND — Fees charged for certain recreational activities and beach gatherings, public parking and plan review permitting were all raised during a special Sept. 19 budget hearing. Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger explained the citywide fee schedule is a list of fees as approved by the city commission...
Fire district officials advocate for approval of property tax

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District continues its outreach to constituents to get approval of a proposed property tax of 0.67 mills in the Nov. 8 election. At a Sept. 19 forum at City Hall, the district staff distributed a brochure that provided information...
PSTA to resume normal operations Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is planning to resume all fixed-route service Saturday. PSTA will be completely shut down today. On Friday, PSTA will be assisting the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center by providing evacuation services. In addition, PSTA Access Paratransit services will be providing essential medical transportation.
Renovations on way for Largo's Southwest Recreation Complex

LARGO — For the first time since it was constructed in 1983, the Southwest Recreation Aquatic Center will be getting a makeover. The City Commission took the first needed step toward making it happen Sept. 20 when it approved two firms a pair of contracts totaling nearly $700,000 for design and preconstruction work.
Clearwater advances new City Hall after decades of debate

CLEARWATER — After more than 25 years of discussion, city leaders have advanced a plan to build a new City Hall — but not without a little more waffling first. The city will spend $3 million for St. Petersburg-based Wannemacher Jensen Architects to design the project on a vacant city-owned site at the northwest corner of South Myrtle Avenue and Franklin Street.
Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning

Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
Luke Bryan reschedules Florida shows due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, the artist and our community, Luke Bryan’s Florida tour dates scheduled for this week will move to the new November dates listed below at the same venues. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the new date. If unable to attend, ticketholders will be able to request a refund.
Palladium closed due to hurricane

Due to Hurricane Ian, the Palladium Theater will be closed to the public through Sunday, October 2. All shows now through the coming weekend are postponed. This includes the following events:. Sept. 27: Helios Jazz Orchestra & Sonja Spence. Sept. 29: SPC Bands: A Trip Around The World. Sept. 30:...
Blue's Clues show canceled at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall announces that due to Hurricane Ian, the Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage performance scheduled for Friday, September 30 at 6 p.m. has been canceled. Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds when the ticket office reopens. For more information, please visit:...
Cypress Hill to perform at Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA — Cypress Hill will perform live on stage Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Three decades ago, B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs...
Tauren Wells to kick off first headlining tour at Yuengling Center

TAMPA — Ten-time Grammy nominee Tauren Wells will kick off an extensive headline tour in support of his new album, “Joy in the Morning,” Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Tampa will...
Victor Wooten brings Bass Extremes to Capitol Theatre

CLEARWATER — Victor Wooten — joined by Steve Bailey and Derico Watson — are touring as Bass Extremes. They will perform Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Wooten is a...
Benise to bring ‘Spanish Nights’ to Mahaffey

ST. PETERSBURG — Benise returns to the Tampa Bay area to perform Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Hailed internationally as the “Prince of Spanish Guitar,”...
Sweet Lizzy Project to celebrate album release at the Attic

TAMPA — Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. In just a few years, Cuban-born, Nashville-based quintet Sweet Lizzy Project has...
