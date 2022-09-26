Submitted by Claudia Ellsworth. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the University Place City Council offered its enthusiastic support (6-0) to the creation of an “all-inclusive” play area at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities. For many years, standard playgrounds have excluded children with physical disabilities or other developmental issues. Children in wheelchairs or with other disabilities have rarely enjoyed a simple swing or merry go round. One in ten University Place students are identified with disabilities and in need of special education.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO