The Suburban Times
U.P. City Council Supports Inclusive Play Area for All Kids
Submitted by Claudia Ellsworth. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the University Place City Council offered its enthusiastic support (6-0) to the creation of an “all-inclusive” play area at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities. For many years, standard playgrounds have excluded children with physical disabilities or other developmental issues. Children in wheelchairs or with other disabilities have rarely enjoyed a simple swing or merry go round. One in ten University Place students are identified with disabilities and in need of special education.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks Veterans
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for all Pierce County veterans and their families by joining the board. Apply now: http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Veterans.
The Suburban Times
City to Share Lincoln Mixed-Use Center Historic Property Survey Results
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office will have a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13 on Zoom to share the Lincoln Mixed-Use Center Historic Property Survey results. The survey, which was conducted from June to September, helped identify 100 buildings that are...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Emily Umstead
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lochburn Middle School math teacher Emily Umstead. This is Emily’s 13th year at Lochburn, and she’s been lucky enough to keep the same classroom each year. She has always taught eighth grade but welcomed sixth grade students into her classroom this year. “The sixth graders are very excited and eager to learn, which is fun to work with,” she said. “I also really like teaching them their foundational skills because I know where they’re headed in eighth grade, which is right back to my classroom when I see them two years later.”
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Permit Advisory Group Accepting Applications for Membership
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is recruiting volunteer members for the Tacoma Permit Advisory Group. The Permit Advisory Group will participate in discussions and provide recommendations focused on the following duties and responsibilities, including:. Meet monthly with City staff to review, discuss, and provide recommendations to City...
The Suburban Times
Paving begins on North Gate Road
City of Lakewood announcement. Paving began Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 on North Gate Road in the Lake City neighborhood. This is part of Lakewood’s JBLM-North Access road improvement project. Paving is expected to be done on this section of North Gate Road by the end of the day Wednesday....
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
LACEY, Wash. — Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, Anthony Triplett said his daughters asked what schools were doing to keep them safe. Triplett, an Army veteran, said not enough. Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
The Suburban Times
What’s the latest with Lakewood’s Washington Boulevard road work?
City of Lakewood announcement. Progress is being made on the road improvements to Washington Boulevard and surrounding roads in the Lake City area. If you drove at night this week on Washington Boulevard at Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard at Interlaaken Drive you hopefully noticed it was a lot brighter. That’s because the street lights are now connected and working!
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
SouthSoundTalk
2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Pierce County
The leaves are changing color and there is a chill in the air. It can only mean one thing — time to pick out a pumpkin! Head to one of our fine, locally-owned and run farms to choose the perfect pumpkin for carving, painting or baking. All of these farms also have plenty of fun fall activities the whole family will love. Here are the details on the 2022 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Plastic Sign or Plastic Waste?
Are you like me and have noticed more and more temporary signs around the City of Lakewood? I recently talked with a City Staffer who was very helpful as I researched the City’s sign code. It was explained to me that legislation at the State level removed some authority...
The Suburban Times
Fort Steilacoom Hosts First Book Sale in Lakewood since 2019
Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Looking for a good book to go with your mug of tea and cozy sweater this Fall? Then stop by the Fort Steilacoom Book Sale next Saturday, October 1 and pick up a familiar favorite or new classic while supporting this historic site!. This used book...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
County asks District 12 fire commissioners to resign amid investigation
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds may have been misappropriated by three Mason County employees with Fire District 12. The fire chief, her father — one of three District 12 fire commissioners — and her secretary were identified as alleged suspects in the investigation.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
