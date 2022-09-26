ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

City’s 4th Grocery Outlet location to open Thursday with giveaways

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Extreme-value grocery chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening its fourth Long Beach location Thursday morning with giveaways and contests.

Located on the southeast corner of Willow Street and Long Beach Boulevard, the grocery store opens Thursday at 8 a.m. The first 100 adult customers will receive a mystery gift card worth anywhere between $5 and $500, the company announced Monday.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Long Beach community and provide big savings on quality groceries,” owner Chris Castillo said in a statement. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives me the ability to grow my business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

The new store will employ 33 people, according to the announcement, and will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet has more than 400 locations in California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington, and are operated as franchises by independent owners.

This is Castillo’s first Grocery Outlet location.

Each operator makes their own business decisions, including ordering merchandise and hiring, according to spokesperson Xavier Villa.

Castillo will present $1,000 donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach and the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, which supports the nearby Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s hospitals, during the grand opening ceremony, according to the announcement.

In celebration of the opening, people can enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries. The entry period runs through Oct. 27 and the winner will receive 20 $50 gift certificates valid only at the new Willow Street location.

The Emeryville, California, grocery chain offers “big savings on brand-name products,” according to the company. Stores feature a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy as well as organic goods. The stores also carry beer and wine, health and beauty products, and seasonal items.

The new Grocery Outlet is located at 300 E. Willow St. Other stores are located at 1340 E. 7th St., 6436 E. Spring St. and 8145 E. Wardlow Road.

