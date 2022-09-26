ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Wesley Bryan had two 7 irons in his bag at Sanderson Farms Championship Monday qualifying, hit with four-stroke penalty

By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
Photo: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan, competing for one of four spots in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship via Monday qualifying, got hit with a four-shot penalty after it was discovered he had 15 clubs in his golf bag.

Specifically, he had two 7-irons, according to a video posted on Twitter by the PGA Tour.

Bryan handled it amazingly well. He laughed and said: “You can go ahead and add four to my score, boys.”

The video then shows him teeing off and, after not being terribly pleased with the result, saying “Maybe I should have teed off with the other 7-iron.”

Bryan was not among the five golfers who shot a 5-under 67 to advance to a 5-for-4 playoff. He was listed under the “did not finish” part of the leaderboard.

Bryan hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship seven weeks ago. He made his last cut the week before that at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he tied for 57th but had had missed five straight cuts before that.

In March at the Valspar Championship, Bryan made the final of 21 starts on a medical extension after undergoing surgery on his left wrist in 2021. He finished T-62 in a week he needed to finish sixth or better to regain his exempt Tour status for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Adam Schupak contributed to this article.

