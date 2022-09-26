ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new documentary about the controversial career of Mario Batali, dubbed Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, premieres Thursday, September 22, on Discovery+, according to the New York Times. The documentary chronicles accusations of sexual misconduct that date back over two decades, which first surfaced in 2017, leading Batali to divest from his restaurants and pay a settlement of $600,000 to former employees. In August, Batali also settled two additional sexual misconduct lawsuits, related to alleged incidents in Boston, after a Boston judge found Batali not guilty of indecent assault and battery in May. The Times reveals that the documentary includes new testimony from a former Babbo employee, who previously remained anonymous, asserting that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Batali.
