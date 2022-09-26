ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers will soon drive to Florida to assist communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. "We're driving the Green Bay emergency response vehicle down to Florida. Once we get down there, we will receive an assignment and will be going into one of the communities in Florida that has been devastated by the hurricane," said Lynn Marquardt, a Red Cross volunteer.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

'Birds of North America' set in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama "Birds of North America" starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Green Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Make a difference and join in 'Good Neighbor Week'

(WFRV) – Small acts of kindness can make a big difference – and make you a 'Good Neighbor'. Michael from Green Bay Neighborhoods stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can take part in Good Neighbor Week, Green Bay. Good Neighbor Week is underway now...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Get registered for the Bellin Women's Half / Relay / 5k

(WFRV) – It's a whole weekend of female-inspired empowerment but the hit of this weekend is the Bellin Women's Half / Relay / 5k. Race Director, Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how you can still register, what's new at this year's event, and other fun ways you can get involved.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. "Cobia's been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

'Little Doug' continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ground Broken for New Sturgeon Bay Apartments

Rubble from demolition work on the former Sunset School was visible Sept. 22 when S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for the four apartment buildings with 26 total units being constructed at the site on Sturgeon Bay's east side. The development, to be known as SCS Sunset Estates, includes...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara's death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna Utilities, others to help in Florida

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Utility crews from around the country are on their way to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian's aftermath. That includes a group from Kaukauna who Local 5 caught up with on Wednesday before crews headed south. "We've been sequestered to send mutual aid assistance...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. "People I'm sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Comedies, dramas new to the mix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
GREEN BAY, WI

