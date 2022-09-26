Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Red Cross volunteers travel to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of volunteers will soon drive to Florida to assist communities damaged by Hurricane Ian. “We’re driving the Green Bay emergency response vehicle down to Florida. Once we get down there, we will receive an assignment and will be going into one of the communities in Florida that has been devastated by the hurricane,” said Lynn Marquardt, a Red Cross volunteer.
wearegreenbay.com
HealthWatch: Aurora BayCare scholarships ‘inspire’ UWGB future nurses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Green Bay senior Karen Gonzalez is taking one more step toward her dream of becoming a nurse. “I’m very excited and very thankful to Aurora with the Future Nurses Scholarships,” Gonzalez said. Gonzalez is one of ten students awarded one of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s a wonderful thing’: Rock the Block recipient grateful for community’s help
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rock the Block, an initiative with the purpose of getting neighbors and the greater community together to improve their city, made a stop in Menasha through the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. The project helped out a Menasha widow and her son, who...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Birds of North America’ set in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama “Birds of North America” starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Make a difference and join in ‘Good Neighbor Week’
(WFRV) – Small acts of kindness can make a big difference – and make you a ‘Good Neighbor’. Michael from Green Bay Neighborhoods stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can take part in Good Neighbor Week, Green Bay. Good Neighbor Week is underway now...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
wearegreenbay.com
Get registered for the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k
(WFRV) – It’s a whole weekend of female-inspired empowerment but the hit of this weekend is the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k. Race Director, Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how you can still register, what’s new at this year’s event, and other fun ways you can get involved.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Come see cabbages fly at the World Championship Cabbage Chuck this weekend
(WFRV) – It’s one of those events that you’ll never forget attending and for many in the area, the World Championship Cabbage Chuck is a tradition. Local 5 Live took viewers to Shiocton ahead of this weekend’s event with details. Details from cabbagechuck.org:. Event: 16th Annual...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh businessman explains how his background will help him in the political world
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to a candidate running for State Assembly District 54, Donnie Herman. Herman, a businessman from Oshkosh, started a business rescuing sunken cars from Lake Winnebago. On this week’s show, Herman discusses his past business experiences and how they...
Door County Pulse
Ground Broken for New Sturgeon Bay Apartments
Rubble from demolition work on the former Sunset School was visible Sept. 22 when S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for the four apartment buildings with 26 total units being constructed at the site on Sturgeon Bay’s east side. The development, to be known as SCS Sunset Estates, includes...
wearegreenbay.com
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Utilities, others to help in Florida
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Utility crews from around the country are on their way to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. That includes a group from Kaukauna who Local 5 caught up with on Wednesday before crews headed south. “We’ve been sequestered to send mutual aid assistance...
wearegreenbay.com
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Comedies, dramas new to the mix
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
