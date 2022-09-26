Read full article on original website
HBO drops Last of Us full trailer, featuring Clickers and plenty of grimness
What just happened? For those unaware, yesterday (September 26th) was The Last of Us Day, an occasion HBO marked by releasing the first full trailer for the TV adaption of the game. Those who played the first 2013 title—or its remake/remaster—might recognize several scenes. We also get our first proper look at the show's Clickers.
Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland
What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
Upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 is so fast Blizzard had to increase Overwatch 2's FPS cap
Why it matters: Nvidia continues to demonstrate the ultra-high framerates that its latest flagship GPU can coax out of recent and upcoming high-profile games. Blizzard decided to change Overwatch 2's performance metrics to utilize the graphics card's full potential as both products prepare to launch around the same time. Nvidia...
Die shot reveals new PS5 model moves to new 6nm "Oberon Plus" chip
In a nutshell: Since the PlayStation 5's launch, Sony has tried to mitigate its supply issues with slight revisions to shave off grams of weight and production costs. A new die shot reveals the console has received its first die shrink, which should help Sony reduce its energy consumption and improve its profit margin.
The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Zeroes and ones were promised to be the future, with digital media taking over in several ways. But the transition hasn't been the smoothest, and in some situations, customers are returning to analog experiences in search of something more tangible.
Sackboy: Big Adventure is the next PlayStation PC game
Something to look forward to: If it hadn't been for prior leaks, Sackboy: Big Adventure would have been a surprise addition to the several PC ports Sony has announced and released this year. The title comes with PC enhancements and specs that users have come to expect after Sony's other games.
Razer recruits Verizon to help with its 5G gaming handheld
What just happened? Are we due for a deluge of gaming handhelds? It sure seems that way based on recent news to come down the pipe. During the keynote for Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, Razer and Verizon teased what they are calling the world's first 5G gaming handheld. The Razer Edge 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and run Android, allowing users to download and play titles locally as well as stream from a console or the cloud via 5G Ultra Wideband.
Lego announces 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest set
In a nutshell: Lego has added a new set to its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) that's sure to appeal to diehards. At $599.99, however, it's also among the most expensive sets in recent memory. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest construction set (#75331) is based on the starship...
