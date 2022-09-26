Read full article on original website
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
SFGate
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with officers, authorities said. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Ontario found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SFGate
NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says
A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
SFGate
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Waters recede along Florida's west coast but will come back with Hurricane Ian, weather service warns
The water in Tampa Bay receded on Wednesday, signaling that Hurricane Ian is on its way.
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
