Lightfoot attempting to revitalize LaSalle Street corridor

By Tahman Bradley, Eli Ong
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent most of her first term touting efforts to bring investments to Chicago’s South and West Sides.

But in her latest efforts, her attention has shifted to the LaSalle Street business corridor downtown.

The corridor has more than 5 million square feet of vacant commercial space — the most of any downtown sub-district — according to the Department of Planning and Development commissioner, Maurice Cox.

To economically lift up the corridor, Lightfoot and the City’s planning department are looking toward housing and storefront proposals.

“We must do everything we can to bring the corridor back,” Lightfoot said.

In addition to trying to attract businesses back to the corridor, Lightfoot’s plan will also offer an array of tax incentives to developers who partner with the city to create affordable housing.

“Look at the Google announcement, Look at Kellogg, look at Abbott coming downtown,” Lightfoot said. “Look at the tenants that are flocking to the old post office. The list is long and we have had a hand in every single one of those announcements.”

Lightfoot insisted her renewed focus on the central business community has nothing to do with the 2023 mayoral election that is now roughly five months away.

How accurate is the McDonald’s CEO on Chicago crime?

Over the weekend, the field in Chicago’s mayoral election thickened as reports surfaced that retiring Alderman Tom Tunney is circulating petitions to get on the ballot, and the Chicago Teachers Union transferred funds to Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who is also considering a run.

“I’m very confident in my re-election and I’m very confident what you will see is a range of support from across the city that we needed. We’re getting support from every single neighborhood.”

Requests for business development proposals in the LaSalle Street corridor are due Dec. 23.

Comments / 8

Fatima Mekami
3d ago

And it seems as if low income housing is coming a long about as quick as changing the lead pipes for our City's 💧......things that make you go hmmmm.

Reply
3
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

With Affordable Housing no less. There will be no fixing this. Mayor Lightfoot and her ignorance regarding crime has ruined Chicago.

Reply
3
Fatima Mekami
3d ago

Mayor Lightfoot, shame on you, once again.👉For bringing this Ciry of Chicago to it's knees, from massive crime to still, not enough low income housing. Perhaps living 🤔 in a tent ⛺️ might help her to see what is REALLY going on, as Chicago's Mayor.

Reply
2
