Irvine City Council Moves Ahead With Publicly Financed Great Park Amphitheater
Irvine City Council members are moving ahead with a publicly financed amphitheater in the heart of the Great Park, despite resident concerns the plans are rushed and a potential increase in noise pollution. Discussions on bringing a permanent amphitheater to the Great Park have been ongoing since 2016, when Irvine...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents
The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
rtands.com
Tropical storm causes ground shift, prompting Metrolink to secure area around San Clemente track even more
With the southern California coast continuing to wither away there continues to be an effort to save the railroad. Tropical Storm Kay pounded the seaboard earlier this month, shifting the ground along the track in San Clemente. An “ancient landslide” and severe erosion are making the area dangerous.
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8
The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. Which Santa Ana City Council...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority
Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
KCET
The Enduring Power of Modesta Avila, Feminist Icon and Orange County's First Convicted Felon
Sarah Rafael García first learned about Modesta Avila from a story in the OC Weekly. But she didn't fully appreciate Orange County's 19th-century feminist icon and first convicted felon until she started working on the project, "SanTana's Fairytales." "I wanted to take some of the regional history and embed...
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove Police Department has issued over 800 street racing citations this month
Due to the increase of reckless driving across Southern California, the Garden Grove Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance approach by staffing additional officers to conduct high-visibility enforcement of street racing/takeovers. As of September, their efforts have resulted in a total of:. Citations: 823. Citations (Excessive/Loud Exhaust): 273. Impounded/Stored Vehicles:...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery
The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
orangecountytribune.com
$250k damage in house fire
A middle-of-the-night fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in Westminster on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 15000 block of Balboa Street, between McFadden and Bolsa Avenues. Fifty-five firefighters from the...
