Santa Ana, CA

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents

The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8

The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. Which Santa Ana City Council...
SANTA ANA, CA
Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority

Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Garden Grove Police Department has issued over 800 street racing citations this month

Due to the increase of reckless driving across Southern California, the Garden Grove Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance approach by staffing additional officers to conduct high-visibility enforcement of street racing/takeovers. As of September, their efforts have resulted in a total of:. Citations: 823. Citations (Excessive/Loud Exhaust): 273. Impounded/Stored Vehicles:...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery

The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
$250k damage in house fire

A middle-of-the-night fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in Westminster on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 15000 block of Balboa Street, between McFadden and Bolsa Avenues. Fifty-five firefighters from the...
WESTMINSTER, CA

