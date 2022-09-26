Read full article on original website
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
wxxv25.com
WXXV News given Media Organization of the Year Award
Tonight, the Kiwanis Club of Gautier and Ocean Springs held their annual community awards event. We are thrilled to be selected for the Media Organization of the Year award. WXXV News Director Joe Sullivan accepted the award. The Kiwanis Club uses these awards to recognize the hardworking businesses devoted to...
WLOX
Ocean Springs home catches fire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
NOLA.com
Mississippi man killed in fiery truck crash in St. Tammany Parish
A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday night, authorities said. State Police said in a news release Thursday that Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on I-59 when the vehicle veered off the roadway around 9:30 p.m. It hit a utility pole and burst into flames, State Police said.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
wxxv25.com
Running club partners with Waveland Police to teach self defense
A Bay St. Louis running club hosts a women’s self defense class in response to the death of Memphis runner Eliza Fletcher. You may recall that Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two and a teacher, disappeared while on an early morning jog on the University of Memphis campus on September 2.
wxxv25.com
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
wxxv25.com
One dead in motorcycle wreck on Shaw Road near Morgan Lane Road in Harrison County
According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, one man is dead after hitting an unloaded log truck around noon this afternoon. Justin Hicks, 43 of Saucier, was driving north on Shaw Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a log truck was making a turn onto Morgan Lane Road. Hicks...
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
wxxv25.com
Saucier man dies in one-vehicle wreck
A Saucier man died after a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 72-year-old John Himes was driving southbound on Highway 49 in Saucier about 3 a.m. when his vehicle went into the median. The car hit a drainage culvert, causing the car to roll. Himes...
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WLOX
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
wxxv25.com
One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
wxxv25.com
Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody
A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System celebrates 100th monarch patient case
Singing River’s Ocean Springs Hospital recently reached the milestone of treating its 100th monarch patient case using advanced robotic technology. The robotic bronchoscopy technology is used to see the inside of the lungs and get tissue samples for biopsy. The goal of using the monarch platform is to get...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
16-year-old fugitive wanted on Mississippi gulf coast arrested 200 miles away
A joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old fugitive wanted out of Harrison County. The operation began last week, when VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble and Sheriff Martin Pace simultaneously received information that an individual wanted in Harrison County might be in the area.
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
